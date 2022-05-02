Over the recent winter months, the Charleston School of Beauty Culture uprooted from its longtime downtown Charleston location and relaunched at a new, refreshed base of education and training operations.
The trade school’s new address is 514 50th St., S.E., in Kanawha City (the former Leonard Johnson Funeral Home), where it opened for business officially on March 8. (The school opened its previous location at 210 Capitol St. in 1988 and remained open there through late January of this year. It has operated, under various ownerships and at different locations, since January 1958.)
It’s been quite the makeover — with some downsizing involved — which was a desired goal, according to CSBC officials.
“Actually, we were looking for less space” after the Capitol Street property was sold several months ago, CSBC Financial Aid Officer Stephen Hall explained last week. “We’ve been downsizing for a while, because the enrollment had been going down over the years.
“One of the most important things about having a cosmetology school is having parking, so parking was one of our big criteria,” he added. “Lack of parking really cut into our clinic people coming here. It was a higher cost for our students and meant fewer customers for them to practice on.”
Hall said a “decent amount” of remodeling was done at the Kanawha City facility, including electrical and plumbing renovations for the barber stations to operate properly. “State law requires you have hot and cold running water for each of the barber stations, and they needed electricity,” he explained.
A West Side location was considered as a landing spot for the school, Hall noted, but the 50th Street site became the prime candidate last summer.
As ever, the full-service Charleston School of Beauty Culture offers classes in barbering, cosmetology, aesthetics, and manicuring, creating careers as well as customer coiffures.
Appointment-making and walk-in customers are welcome at the school, where supervised students can practice and hone their skills with client cuts, curls, and other services — literally getting hands-on training to augment their classroom studies.
“We’re still around — we’re alive and kicking,” CSBC Director/Manager Judy Hall said to dispel some rumors that had circulated in recent months that the school had shuttered rather than relocated. “We have a new school, we have new equipment, we have plenty of parking — and we have a new logo,” she said.
Taking a little (actually a lot) off the top — height-wise — at the new school site has proved advantageous as well.
“The facility here is a lot nicer than what we had in the other location,” CSBC Barbering Manager Gene Nelson said. “It’s smaller and it’s easier to keep track of the students. One of the most helpful things for the barbers in the clinic is that we used to be stuck on the fourth floor. Having the clinic all on the first floor now is a lot easier for the clients and the students. We’ve gone from a four-story building to a two-story building.”
Financial aid is available to those who qualify.
“Generally, students just have to meet the criteria set by the State Board,” Stephen Hall said. “It’s basically an occupational field for post-secondary school, which means after high school, which are the traditional barber schools and beauty schools. As far as financial aid goes, most of our students usually get a full Pell [Grant] ... That generally pays for 80 to 90 percent of their tuition. For the aestheticians, that’s usually closer to 60 to 80 percent. The rest is usually covered by student loans or out of pocket.”
New classes begin on the first Tuesday of every month at the Charleston School of Beauty Culture. “Right now we’re at 33 students. We’re aiming to get enrollment up to about 60. A couple of years ago, we’re running about 80 to 120 students, anywhere in that area. Once we get our students up to that point, we may cut back to starting classes every other month,” Stephen Hall said.
“Students can’t work on the public for their first 250 hours as a barber or first 300 hours as a cosmetologist. That gives them two months, about 150 hours a month,” he said.
The Charleston School of Beauty Culture’s hours of operation are 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The Charleston School of Beauty Culture can be contacted at 304-346-9603 or read more about services, classes, financial aid, and more at www.charlestonschoolofbeautyculture.com.