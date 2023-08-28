Sara O’Connor has a vision — of a world where everyone has access to eye care. She is working toward that vision in Honduras, one of the poorest countries in Central America.
The Charleston ophthalmologist gave up her clinical practice over a decade ago but recently completed a master’s degree program in public health with the intention of working in global ophthalmology.
She now works with the Florida-based health charity, the Advanced Center for Eyecare Global, and she is just back from her latest visit to Honduras.
O’Connor will share her story and pictures of her work at the first Charleston International Club meeting of fall on Friday, Sept. 15, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston. A potluck dinner will start at 6 p.m., with O’Connor’s presentation getting underway at approximately 6:40 p.m.
About one in three of the population of Honduras, about the size of Ohio or Tennessee, lives on the land. Seven out of 10 are subsistence farmers with small plots, growing corn, beans, rice, plantains, and bananas to feed their families and selling surplus produce to local markets. Others work for two large U.S. corporations, Chiquita and Dole, producing bananas, the country’s major export crop, and on commercial farms growing coffee, beans, tobacco, and sugar cane.
Sun exposure and malnutrition, often associated with subsistence farming, are risk factors for cataracts, a clouding of the lens of the eye. Although cataracts are treated with what is a routine surgery in the United States, public health services in Honduras, as in other developing countries, are underfunded, lacking surgical facilities, trained staff, and supplies.
Honduras has one of the highest rates of preventable blindness due to cataracts in the Western Hemisphere as a result of high rates of disease and lack of access to eye care.
“It’s estimated there are only six surgical ophthalmologists per million people in Honduras, and that’s at the low end of the scale,” O’Connor said. “To put it in perspective, the United States has 54 per million. They need more cataract surgeons, and more facilities to provide that care to the poor.”
ACE Global’s goal is to train Honduran ophthalmologists and then help them set up practices that are financially sustainable. As in all development projects, it’s important to monitor and evaluate the program and try to fully understand the needs of the people. This is O’Connor’s main focus, and she has ongoing research projects.
One of these is mapping where ophthalmologists work, noting how many cataract surgeries they do per year and comparing that with population densities.
“After ophthalmologists are trained, where should they work? Where do we build the clinics and operating rooms? We need to bring the resources to the areas where the needs are greatest,” she said.
O’Connor’s research also examines the economic and emotional impact of eye disease. “We’re looking at the impact of removing a patient’s cataract on their ability to work and their income but also on their levels of depression and anxiety. Blindness in the developing world can have many unanticipated consequences, and we’re trying to quantify the impact of surgery in order to drive funding from both the government as well as from philanthropic organizations,” she said.
“There is no reason why poor people in Honduras — or any country — should lose their sight because they do not have access to cataract surgery. Cataract is a treatable disease, and we are working to provide access to that care.”
The Charleston International Club welcomes everyone to learn about other countries and cultures and to share their travel experiences. For more information, contact David Mould at davidhmould@gmail.com or 740-590-3783.