“Cancer is not a death sentence but an awakening to live your best life.”
So writes Tabitha N. Adkins, a 39-year-old Charleston resident, who has detailed her fight against cancer in a book released this week, entitled "When Warriors Talk, Miracles Happen -- The Results of Letting God Lead."
Type 1 diabetes, breast cancer and stage 5 kidney disease have challenged Adkins physically, mentally, spiritually and financially, and her new book details her "Warrior" approach, mindset and faith in meeting and overcoming those challenges.
Reviewers have lauded Adkins' novel in advance of its release. "An extremely powerful story of a young woman who has been though many life challenges, as well as conquered the storms of life by faith, love and friendship. It is uplifting and inspirational," wrote Crystal Mount. Veronica Clay-Bunch wrote, "Author Tabitha Adkins turns a journey of what appears as setbacks, with questions concerning the many moments through the battle. However, this novel will move you as the she enters into the moment of her 'why not me' ... through sickness, friendship, family and faith. Be prepared to feel emotional and inspired."
"When Warriors Talk, Miracles Happen -- The Results of Letting God Lead" is available at www.warriortabitha.com. Copies are $9.99 each, plus $4 shipping.
Adkins can be contacted at tadkins250@yahoo.com.