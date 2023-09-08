The fourth annual Save a Life Day program will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14, in 13 states throughout Appalachia, including all 55 of West Virginia's counties, with 12 locations in Kanawha County.
Among those Kanawha locations distributing free Naloxone (Narcan) will be the Chesapeake Healthcare Center at 11950 MacCorkle Ave. in Chesapeake. Distribution will be from noon until 5 p.m. on Thursday.
"Our personal company goal is to serve the underserved. We have a lot of people here who genuinely care about people," said Ashley Mann, a marketing representative for the Chesapeake Healthcare Center.
"This event will literally save lives. Last year, something like 90,000 Narcans were distributed in West Virginia, and of those, 20,000 were on Save a Life Day," Mann added.
Narcan is an easy-to-use nasal spray that acts as an opioid overdose antidote.
CAMC also will participate in the Appalachian Save a Life Day on Thursday. Community partners in 80 counties throughout Appalachia will provide training on Naloxone and distribute Naloxone kits, as well as promoting recovery resources in the community.
The CAMC Foundation donated $20,000 toward the purchase of Naloxone kits to be distributed during the Thursday event.
Additionally, CAMC Addiction Services has set up an overdose awareness tree in the cafeteria at CAMC General Hospital on Morris Street in downtown Charleston. Through September, CAMC staff members and visitors are invited to write the name of a loved one who was lost before finding recovery and place the name on the tree in their memory.
According to the SOARWV Facebook page, along with Chesapeake HealthCare Center and CAMC General, Kanawha and Fayette county agencies taking part in the Save a Life program include: Risen City Church, 1410 Fourth Ave., Charleston; the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, 118 Capitol St.; the former Smith's Supermarket parking lot, 106 Beech St., Clendenin; Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Charleston; the Serenity Club, 1225 Ohio Ave., Dunbar; West Virginia State University, Room 128, Wilson Student Union, Institute; Gateway Christian Church, 8300 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Marmet; BridgeValley Community and Technical College, Davis Hall, 619 Second Ave., Montgomery; Cafe Appalachia, 206 D St., South Charleston; Gateway Christian Church, 422 B St., St. Albans. Unless otherwise specified, these locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Contact the respective site for time verification or more information.