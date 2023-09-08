Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

chesapeakehealthcare

The fourth annual Save a Life Day program will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14, in 13 states throughout Appalachia, including all 55 of West Virginia's counties, with 12 locations in Kanawha County.

Among those Kanawha locations distributing free Naloxone (Narcan) will be the Chesapeake Healthcare Center at 11950 MacCorkle Ave. in Chesapeake. Distribution will be from noon until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

