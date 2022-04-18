Daniel Boyd’s four-decades-and-counting writing output is diverse and prolific, ranging from screenplays for his films (and later companion stage plays) “Strangest Dreams: Invasion of the Space Preachers” and “Paradise Park” to graphic novels and Emmy-nominated teleplays.
In recent years, Boyd has expanded his literary oeuvre to children’s books that have gained local and national acclaim. These works include “The Adventures of Wandala” and “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club,” both Mom’s Choice Gold Award winners. Both also stem from his life experiences abroad and his own West Side neighborhood.
“I’d never written really prose style in my life,” Boyd said. “I started the Main Street Garden Club (the inspiration for his second children’s book) in my neighborhood. We started giving away books to kids to read, comic book stores would give us comic books to give them, and friends would give me kids’ and Young Adult books. I thought I’d better read them — and they were awesome. That’s what I wanted to write.
“I’m 65, and you evolve. My girls are in their early 30s now, but, in the past, I was doing international contracts all around the world and they were worried about me. I was in Russia, Africa, South America, all of these places.
“I wanted to tell them the world is a wonderful place once you meet the people. Don’t be afraid of it. West Virginians tend to fear the outside world, for good reason. I would tell them oral stories and decided to try my hand at prose with ‘The Adventures of Wandala.’”
The “Wandala” story was put onto paper in a sweltry hotel in Belize, shortly before the global COVID-19 outbreak. “It was hot as hell in the hotel,” Boyd recalled, “but, instead of drinking, I decided to write all day.”
After returning to West Virginia with his completed manuscript, Boyd asked friends Burke Allen and West Virginia Poet Laureate Marc Harshman if they thought the work was publishable. “They said it was,” he recounted. “I’m a research nerd. I purposely read nothing about writing a children’s book. I wanted to come in naive.”
Buoyed by his friends’ support, Boyd contacted Headline Books President/CEO Cathy Teets. “In three days, we had a deal. That doesn’t happen in publishing; it’s more like three years,” he said.
“That led to developing ‘Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club’ as a book. I wrote the script first and gave it to Larry Groce to adapt as a musical.”
“Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” made its stage debut last fall at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans, earning Broadway World West Virginia’s Best Musical Award for Boyd and Groce. “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” will open Theatre West Virginia’s 2022 summer stage season at the Hulett C. Smith Theater at Tamarack next month. Eight performances are scheduled for May 19-22 and May 26-29.
Boyd has completed his third children’s book, “Tavey’s First Hunt,” which is being illustrated by Hector Mexia, a Mexicali, Mexico illustrator who collaborated with him on the first two children’s books. (They’ve never met in person, but Boyd hopes to change that status during an upcoming trip to San Diego. He also has hopes that “Tavey’s First Hunt” will be published and available in the fall.)
“It’s been lovely to work with the same people all the way through,” he noted.
Like his first two children’s books, Boyd has infused “Tavey’s First Hunt” with first-hand experiences as well as imagination. “I’m a proud liberal,” he said, “but I grew up in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia in a hunting culture. My father bought a piece of land in the Sleepy Creek forest and built a cabin on it. It was a piece of history for all of us.
“He taught me how to be respectful of the laws, the seasons, all those kind of things,” he said of his late father. “I chose not to hunt as a teenager and became a photographer, but the book is about part of the process of a father teaching his son to hunt and how to respect wildlife. It’s a part of me people normally wouldn’t guess — this guy who does these crazy horror movies and wrestling but is pro-hunting.”
Boyd said “Tavey’s First Hunt” will be his last children’s book, but appended, “Never say never. I don’t know that I’ll never do another children’s book, but it’s been a good run. I’ve told the stories I want to tell.”
A retired West Virginia State University media studies professor, Boyd has taught in classrooms around the world, including in Tanzania as a three-time Fulbright Scholar. He was also the longtime Artist in Residence at WVSU’s Economic Development Center on Charleston’s West Side.
“The Adventures of Wandala” and “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” can be ordered from the publisher at headlinebooks.com or via Amazon.com.
To read more of Boyd’s writings, go to danielboyd.com. To contact him, email danny@danielboyd.com.
For those interested in meeting the author, Boyd will be taking part in Comic Book Day/Mini-Con, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the South Charleston Public Library.