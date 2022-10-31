Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hot chili will be on the front burners and cold beer will be on tap in downtown Nitro this weekend.

The 2022 Wagging Tails/Smoke on the Water Edition ICS Chili Cookoff will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 21st Street and Second Avenue in Nitro (beside Living Memorial Park).

