Hot chili will be on the front burners and cold beer will be on tap in downtown Nitro this weekend.
The 2022 Wagging Tails/Smoke on the Water Edition ICS Chili Cookoff will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 21st Street and Second Avenue in Nitro (beside Living Memorial Park).
The Nitro Ales Beerfest will run concurrently with the chili cookoff on Saturday, also taking place on Second Avenue and 21st Street.
Visitors can sample a variety of chili cookoff entries, wash them down with craft beer (21 and over, of course), browse and shop vendor booths, and groove to live music provided by longtime area radio announcer Randy Damron.
The cookoff is officially sanctioned by the International Chili Society in the Traditional Red, Verde (Green) Chili, and Homestyle categories, with the winners advancing to represent Nitro in the World Chili Championships. Cash prizes will be awarded for Homestyle, Red, and Verde Chili; People’s Choice Chili; Best Booth Decorations; and Best in Kanawha County. Awards will be presented at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The chili cookoff also serves as a fundraiser for HospiceCare, area animal groups, and the Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots campaign.
The Nitro Ales Beerfest will feature a VIP craft beer experience for $60, running from 11 a.m. to noon, that will require a special wristband. The VIP experience will be limited to 50 attendees and will include exclusive beer sampling, food provided by local eateries, and live music.
General admission wristbands, for unlimited sampling of more than 30 craft beers, will be sold online and on Saturday for $30.
Local animal shelters and the Itty Bity Kitty Committee, a Charleston-based cat rescue organization, will be at the event with adoptable and foster pets. Marines will be on site to collect unused toys for their 2022 Toys for Tots campaign.
This year’s event sponsors include Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House, Tudor’s Biscuit World, Cooke Funeral Home, People’s Federal Credit Union, the City of Nitro, Huntington Bank, the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, Pray Construction, ServPro, State Farm Insurance Agent Wade Walters, the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Nitro Development Authority, Greene Street Cannabis Company, LineX, and Murphy’s Mini Storage.
Leashed, well-behaved dogs and cats are welcome at Saturday’s event.
For more information, go to the Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales page on Facebook, waggingtailschilichallenge.