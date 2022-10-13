Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ThrillerDance

Rhonda Chuyka of the Fayette County Board of Education's Project Aware program demonstrates "Thriller" moves in preparation for Smithers and Oak Hill community dance events this month. Courtesy photo

Chiller Thriller, a simplified version of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" dance, will step lively at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Smithers.

Smithers SPARKS Director Beach Vickers is coordinating the free, pre-Halloween dance that will be held at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers, the former Valley Elementary School.

