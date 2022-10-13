Chiller Thriller, a simplified version of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" dance, will step lively at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Smithers.
Smithers SPARKS Director Beach Vickers is coordinating the free, pre-Halloween dance that will be held at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers, the former Valley Elementary School.
“It's a flash mob-type of community dance suitable for all ages, children through adults, promoting mental health awareness,” Vickers said in a release. “There’s even a version offered for persons to sit in a chair and join in.”
The program is under the direction of Rhonda Chuyka, program manager of Project Aware, a mental health educational program of the Fayette County Board of Education. Besides the Gateway Center event, she plans another public event at Oak Hill City Park at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and a school-only event at Valley PK-8th in Smithers at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
The Fayette County Starting Points child day care center and the Smithers Seniors Nutrition Center, both located in the Gateway Center, are also participants in the program.
Chuyka will teach optional, in-person practice sessions at the Gateway Center at 6 p.m. on Oct 18 and 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 as well. The "Thriller" dance moves can also be viewed on her YouTube tutorial posted at youtu.be/wWzg8jViiog.
The Smithers Chiller Thriller dance will occur as part of Smithers’ Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market at the Gateway Center from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29.
“Wearing your best zombie or Halloween get-up is encouraged, because separate costume judging for adults and children will occur there, too,” Vickers said in the release.