Back for seconds, the Town of Clendenin will host an encore sensory food-and-beverage sensation when the Chili’N on the Elk Chili Cook-Off and Craft Beer and Wine Festival returns for its second year on the first of next month.

The main festivities will take place along Main Street in Clendenin from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Chili chefs will get cooking at 8 a.m. to prepare their signature concoctions, with public sampling of their creations scheduled to start at 10 a.m. They’ll be competing in an International Chili Society-sanctioned event sponsored by MPLX. ICS and non-ICS members will vie for awards and prizes in categories such as traditional red, homestyle, salsa and People’s Choice. A “Best of the Elk River” award will be bestowed upon the best chili prepared by a cook who resides in the Elk River area. A special category has been designated for local firehouse chili entries this year as well. Cook-off awards will be announced at 4 p.m. on the recently opened O.M. Harper stage at the end of Main Street.

