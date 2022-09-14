Back for seconds, the Town of Clendenin will host an encore sensory food-and-beverage sensation when the Chili’N on the Elk Chili Cook-Off and Craft Beer and Wine Festival returns for its second year on the first of next month.
The main festivities will take place along Main Street in Clendenin from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Chili chefs will get cooking at 8 a.m. to prepare their signature concoctions, with public sampling of their creations scheduled to start at 10 a.m. They’ll be competing in an International Chili Society-sanctioned event sponsored by MPLX. ICS and non-ICS members will vie for awards and prizes in categories such as traditional red, homestyle, salsa and People’s Choice. A “Best of the Elk River” award will be bestowed upon the best chili prepared by a cook who resides in the Elk River area. A special category has been designated for local firehouse chili entries this year as well. Cook-off awards will be announced at 4 p.m. on the recently opened O.M. Harper stage at the end of Main Street.
Sponsored by the Clendenin Brewing Company, the beer and wine festival will let those of legal age and inclination partake of a variety of craft beers and wines from vintners and brewers from throughout the region. VIP admission will begin at 11 a.m., with general admission starting at noon. VIP ticket holders will get tips and insights from a local brewer and craft expert.
Emceed by Jared Raynes, live music will begin at 11 a.m. Local and regional musicians will supply the tunes, including Dave “Corncob” McCormick and Jason Newhouse, the McFly Guys, the Mark Miller Band and the Band Wagon.
At the conclusion of the cook-off awards ceremony and beer festival, live music will continue along Main Street until 6 p.m. Following the live music, Nick Scott will host a block party, sponsored by New Look Construction, from 7 to 11 p.m.
Poca Valley Bank will sponsor the Kids’ Zone, an area for children to enjoy diversions such as inflatables and games.
Local artisans will be on site, too, showing and selling a variety of their arts and crafts.
Herbert Hoover High School students will also provide programs during the event.
A new event will precede the Chili’N on the Elk Main Street revelry this year. Riverscapes Landscaping will sponsor the inaugural Chili Chase Dave Fields Memorial 5K, which will step off at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the 5K — which will offer run or walk options — will benefit the Herbert Hoover High cross country team. The course will pass through Clendenin and sections of the new Elk River Trail.
Registration and more specifics regarding the Chili Chase Dave Fields Memorial 5K are available at runsignup.com.
Several Clendenin restaurants and businesses will be open during the event to cater to all tastes and ages. They include Momma Payne’s Diner, Paddler’s Bar & Grill, Giovanni’s, Frostbite Dairy Bar, Elk River Baking Company and the Clendenin Brewery Company.
At press time, “Chili’N on the Elk” sponsors include: Poca Valley Bank, the Clendenin Brewery Company, MPLX, TC Energy, Riverscapes Landscaping, Ball Toyota, West Virginia American Water, Valley West/Elk Valley Veterinary Hospital, the West Virginia Lottery, Salango Law, Buzz Food Service, Tristate Stoneworks, Brown Edwards CPAs, Goldman Associates, Elite Roofing, Elk River Chiropractic, United Bank, Goodwin & Goodwin LLP, Daniels Law Firm PLLC, Elk Valley Physical Therapy, Marshall Ortho, Xspec Power, Elk River Living, Holstein Insurance Agency, Sleep Inn, Angela B. Armstead DDS, The Yak House, Delegate Dean Jeffries, Ciccarello Del Giudice & Lafon, Elk River Auto, Jesse’s Automotive and Clendenin Pharmacy.
General admission will be free. Proceeds from chili sampling ticket and beer and wine sales will go to support restoration, beautification and other civic projects of the Town of Clendenin and the Elk River Trail Foundation. The Elk River Trail Foundation’s mission is to preserve, protect and enhance Elk River Trails for public recreation, community health and well-being, conservation, ecology, education, economic development and cultural enrichment.
For more information, including links to purchase beer and wine festival tickets in advance, visit chilinonelk.com or the event’s Facebook page, @chilinonelk, online; email inquiries and other correspondence to chilinontheelk@gmail.com or call 304-545-8380.
The October festival will be preceded by the 2022 Clendenin Fall Festival, tabbed for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Fall Festival attractions will include a parade at 1 p.m., vendors, live music, and a glow party.