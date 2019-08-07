Christian's Sports Beat: Catching up with an old friend

It’s funny sometimes how ideas for my column come about. Sometimes they just happen and this week’s is a prime example of that scenario.
You see, my dad was talking to his physical therapist recently about her trip to Fenway Park in Boston and that it was set up by her cousin, who recently was employed by the Boston Red Sox and mentioned his name, Trevor Starcher.
Well, long story short, Trevor was one of the first people I interviewed when I started this column over six years ago, when he was a redshirt freshman on the Marshall University’s mens soccer team.
After that first chat, I interviewed Trevor a couple more times during his Marshall career, which ended in 2016. With the help of Christin Casto at Teays Valley Physical Therapy, I called Trevor and we caught up, especially about working for the Red Sox.
“I actually interned for the Sox the summer before my senior year at Marshall," Trevor said. "That was an awesome experience, and I was stoked about getting a full-time job with the Red Sox, in June of 2016, and work for them for a year. It gave me a chance to be involved in sports entertainment and live in a bigger city than Hurricane or Huntington.”
Before playing for Marshall, Trevor was a two-time All-State midfielder at Hurricane High School.
I found out during our recent phone call that, growing up, Trevor wasn’t really a baseball fan. I also found out that after his internship with the Sox, that all changed. “My internship piqued my interest, and, once I started working full time for them (Red Sox), I really got into the game and now I am a full out Red Sox fan and was extremely happy when they won the World Series last year.”
During his soccer career at Marshall, Trevor put the ball in the back of the net six times, playing in 62 games and starting in 43 of those contests.
Currently, Trevor is enrolled at Ohio University in Athens, he has gotten his MBA degree and will be finishing up his master's degree in May in Sports Administration.
Since I have known Trevor, he has always been involved with some type of a team. I wanted to know how that has helped as he has been mapping out his future.
“Without a doubt, it made me realize that relationships go a long way and that networking is a key. I would not be here without a lot of help from other people. Playing for Marshall, working for the Sox made me realize that have been a lot of people that I could learn from and that’s what I have always tried to do. I can’t wait to provide those same opportunities that were given to me.”
Along with being named to Conference USA’s Second Team in his senior year, Trevor was also Conference USA All-Academic and was on Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
It was fun listening to Trevor bring me up to speed on what has been going with him, but I also wanted to know what is up next for him. I was not surprised to hear that, running a college program is on his drawing board.
“After I graduate in May from Ohio (University), I would like to land a job within college athletics, either in development and fund raising or within sponsorships. I would like to have a career in college athletics and eventually get into administration and down the road be an Athletic Director at a Division 1 school.”
Trevor talks about relationships and the importance of them. Well, this is one relationship that I am glad I was able to rekindle, and I can’t wait to root for that college athletic program that he is heading up. I know it will happen.