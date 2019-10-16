Christian's Sports Beat: Esports: What is it really?

Gaming. Many think it’s a joke. Many people use it as a relief. Lots of people all around the world play video games. From little kids to older adults, we have all probably played a video game at one point in our life.
But did you know that there are people who make money playing video games as a sport and a living? Yes, that’s right, esports is a real and thriving thing.
Esports is professional gaming. Played by professional gamers and athletes. It is a much debated topic if esports should be considered actual sports and if professional gamers should be considered athletes. They put in the same amount of work as sports athletes, so why shouldn’t they have that title?
It’s a big topic, and I was able to talk to Keiran O'Sullivan, a 17-year-old Semi-Pro Rocket League player from Scotland that represents Clique Esports, about the definition of esports and what it should be considered.
“I think esports should be considered a sport," O'Sullivan said, "because it generally has the same layout to most sports. Team A against Team B in a leader board setting. In my opinion, sport isn't defined by the activity or movement that the player preforms but more by how the game is scored and ranked. I think the professional gamers should be considered athletes, because much like mainstream athletes, they commit a large amount of time to perfecting their sport and training themselves to be able to perform at their best.”
In West Virginia, three colleges -- Concord, West Virginia Wesleyan and Glenville State -- have established esports programs. Concord’s coach Jake Neerland says the members of his squad are athletes. “A sport is defined as an athletic activity requiring skill or physical prowess and often of a competitive nature. I won't make any friends saying this, but competing in esports is an incredibly taxing, physical endeavor and it's hyper competitive.”
Neerland’s favorite game is "League of Legends," which is one of the widely watched games on the streaming platform Twitch.
One of Neerland’s players is Chase Daffron, of McKenzie, Tennessee, who grew up playing baseball but now is eager to get better playing and enjoying esports.
“There is so much more behind the scenes than what people realize," Daffron said. "It takes 10,000 hours to be an absolute expert. We watch film on our games to see what we did and didn't do right, practice every chance we get, run simulations through our heads on how situations should play out, we learn how to lose, we learn how to win and also are incredibly effective communicators.”
Daffron is an avid "Call of Duty" player and competes on the college’s team.
Esports consists of many different games, from "First-Person Shooters" ("FPS") to "Multiplayer Online Battle Arenas" ("MOBA").
One of the most popular platforms for esports is the Overwatch League. The Overwatch League is a professionally run league funded by both the game "Overwatch" and investors. Many big esports organizations and big everyday sports owners have invested and purchased teams. At the end of the 2019 season, there were 20 teams in the league.
Many of these players put in lots of effort and practice into the sport that they love and have committed to. They put in work day in and day out. These practices take a lot of work and mental concentration on top of exhaustion.
Business Insider reported that the Overwatch League can be hard but also fun.
"Practices are really hard and really demanding," said Daniel "dhaK" Martinez, a professional player on the San Francisco Shock, one of the 20 permanent teams in the Overwatch League.
Business Insider also reported Martinez said that on a typical practice day, he and his teammates play two hours at a time, for two or three times a day. These practice hours include running drills and skirmishes. The practice time gives the players time to perfect or experiment with different in-game characters, called "heroes."
Esports will forever change and grow. But one thing over time will remain the same. The community will always look out for each other, no matter what game it is, how experienced you are or what type of person you are. Esports is forever changing and is reshaping what we know as sports as a whole.