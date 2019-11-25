Christian's Sports Beat: It's downhill time in West Virginia

SNOWSHOE -- For some folks, when they see those first snowflakes in the fall, they know pretty much that winter isn’t far away, which doesn’t always make them happy.
For me and everyone else who loves this time of year, it means time to get my skis out and get them ready, because the ski season is right around the corner.
In fact, along with the first measurable snowfall earlier this month came sub-freezing temperatures that allowed all of the ski resorts in West Virginia to start making snow, in preparation for the 2019-2020 ski season.
Last Friday, Snowshoe Mountain opened for the season, which was exciting for Snowshoe’s employees like Public Relations Manager Shawn Cassell, who said, “This was one of the best pre-seasons I can remember, just in terms of the weather cooperating allowing our snowmakers do their thing and start covering the slopes. Since it’s all about the snow, the cold temperatures took away some of the pre-season stress for everyone.”
Snowshoe opened with 11 trails for beginners and intermediate skiers and snowboarders and a terrain park for everyone who wanted to kick it up a notch or two.
Like I said, earlier this month, everyone in my area woke up to about an inch of snow on the ground, which made all of my skiing friends excited. Cassell told me the natural snow created a buzz everywhere.
“Well, you know the expression, 'Out of sight, out of mind,'" he said. "Well, when the metro areas aren’t getting snow, people don’t think about skiing or snowboarding, but when those flakes start falling in Charleston, Charlotte, Roanoke, places like that, our phones light up and the traffic to our website’s webcams jump considerably, because they know if they are getting snow, there’s got to be snow in the mountains.”
The ski season in West Virginia usually runs from late November to late March each season, sometimes even into April if the weather cooperates.
Sometimes it’s a challenge to stay up with what’s happening at all of the resorts in the region, and the best way I have found to keep up with the latest conditions and news everywhere is by visiting the website, Skisoutheast.com, which is based out of Boone, North Carolina.
The owner and editor the site is actually a skiing buddy of mine, Mike Doble, who started the site many years ago out of love for the sport.
“I had just started designing websites," Doble said, "and realized that there wasn’t anything out there promoting winter sports, and I love to ski. I actually came up with Skinorthcarolina.com first, because I was living in Seven Devils, N.C., but quickly realized that I could go bigger with incorporating all of the Southeast.
"When the resorts bought into my idea, so did skiers and snowboarders, and I have enjoyed every day getting the word out about the industry.”
Doble’s website had more than 43 million page views during the 2018-2019 ski season.
Something that is provided on Skisoutheast.com that helps every skier and snowboarder are webcams pointed at the slopes at every ski resort in the Southeast.
Doble told me that it took a little bit for that technology to catch on in the ski industry. “When we first started offering the concept of webcams to the ski resort officials," he said, "it was like pulling teeth to get them to sign up, because they were hesitant with the real-time aspect of the technology -- that is, letting everyone see the conditions immediately. But it didn’t take long for all of the resorts to understand the importance of this type of marketing and, well, now it is our most popular feature on the site.”
This will be my fifth year of skiing, and I can’t wait to make those first turns of the season, which I know will be happening soon.
To keep up to date on West Virginia ski resorts you can also check out goskiwv.com.
Hope to see you on the slopes this season.