Christian's Sports Beat: Life without sports

Usually this time of year, I, along with millions of others, am checking my NCAA Basketball Tournament brackets on a daily basis, seeing how we were doing against everyone else who filled out a bracket.
Well, unless you have been sleeping under a rock, you know that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has shut down the sports world.
Not only am I, along with a lot of other student-athletes, not being frustrated by a Final Four team in our bracket being eliminated, but, with schools closed, that means no practice time with my teammates.
It just doesn’t feel right at this time that there isn’t any practice at 4 p.m. every day. I can only speak for myself, but I truly believe this has created a void in every student-athlete’s lives right now.
Yeah, I am going for a run every day, but it is on solo basis, which just isn’t the same.
Luckily, we live in a world of technology, and that means I can stay up to date with a number of my friends and, yes, get classwork done at home.
Speaking of technology, my family is actually participating in a computer-generated March Madness NCAA Basketball Tournament on the subreddit r/CollegeBasketball on Reddit.
Yeah, it’s not the real thing and I am not screaming or throwing things at the television screen, but I can tell a lot of work has been put into the project and the winner of the family bracket gets to choose where to go to dinner one night when we all get through this COVID-19 situation.
By the way, as I write this column, I am in the lead after the first round, but my dad and I both lost a bunch when San Diego State was eliminated by Eastern Washington and my mom still has all four of her Final Four teams playing. I’ll let you know in a future Sports Beat column how everything turned out.
Last Thursday, March 26, every Major League Baseball team was scheduled to begin its 2020 season, and I know that didn’t happen, but my dad and I continued a tradition we started a number of seasons ago and played John Fogerty’s Centerfield to mark what would’ve been Opening Day.
As all baseball fans know, MLB has delayed everything and is hopeful the season will be able to be started sometime in May or early June. Baseball fans can only hope at this point, can’t we?
Speaking of the start of baseball, I, along with others, was gearing up for the start of the 2020 West Virginia Power season. My dad and I mark our calendar every season for the first game of the season at Power Park. It has always been a special night for us, and I can’t wait for it to happen later this spring or summer. I know that if and when it happens, that means we have gotten past this pandemic and life is back to semi-normal again. We can only hope.
So far in my short 16 years on this planet, I have, with my family, dealt with a derecho and Hurricane Sandy, when we lost power for a couple of days and got through as a family. But this is different, but I know, if we all work together, we will get through this challenge facing everyone right now. There is strength in numbers, and if we just stick together, everything will work out, I am sure.
I close this week’s column, looking forward to hearing of my favorite works this time of year and that’s “Play Ball.”
Stay safe, everyone.