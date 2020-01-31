Christian's Sports Beat: NL teams seeing Red(s)

In just a few days, one of my favorite times of the year will be occurring, and that’s when pitchers and catchers report to spring training for Major League Baseball teams.
You probably already know that I am a fan of the Baltimore (my dad’s hometown) Orioles in the American League. What you might now realize is that my National League allegiance is with the Cincinnati Reds.
Back in January, I got to chat with members of the Reds' front office during the club’s annual Reds Caravan stop at the Huntington Mall.
While everyone was eager to hear how the club officials felt about the Reds for this upcoming season, I personally wanted to hear their opinions on the Houston Astros sign stealing cheating scandal.
Former Major Leaguer and now the vice president and senior advisor to the Reds general manager Buddy Bell was clear on his thoughts about the situation. “Unfortunately," Bell said, "you had guys take advantage of the technology that is available and that’s cheating. The penalties that have been given so far, I think have been fair. I’m sorry that the ones who got caught didn’t take it serious enough to understand what they were doing was cheating. There is a rule book for a reason, and you have to follow it.”
Bell is also the father of the current Reds manager, David Bell, and he thinks the squad that will be on the field this season will be a contender in the National League’s Central Division.
“To build a winning team," Buddy Bell said, "you have to start with pitching, and I think that will be the strength of the team this year, as that is what propels any team into the playoffs.”
During the offseason, the Reds signed veteran starting pitcher Wade Wiley, the lefty will join the strong rotation of Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray and Anthony DeScalfani.
Joining Bell on the caravan was Reds Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall, former Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, outfielder Aristides Aquino, Reds Hall of Famer Eric Davis, pitcher Lucas Sims and Reds owner Bob Castellini.
Castellini has been the owner of the Reds since 2006 and also made it clear he wasn’t happy what took place in Houston, saying, “I am disgusted with what took place, but every organization has human beings and human beings are going to make mistakes. When that happens, you get over it, and, as an industry, we will get over it.”
Another story out there looming is the move by Major League Baseball to reduce the number of Minor League clubs, including three in West Virginia: the Power in Charleston, the Princeton Rays and the Bluefield Blue Jays.
Castellini says nothing has been decided and called the report very premature.
“I think the situation has been blown out of proportion; there was a study done to where we (MLB) had to pull back on some stadiums that were not where they should be as a facility and some areas where our players had to travel all night on buses. So, we have been looking at it. We sent a confidential list of the areas we were looking at and Minor League baseball sent it to the press.
"I feel we are a long way to coming up with a final decision that will be best for baseball,” Castellini said.
The Reds draw fans from a wide-ranging area in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Castellini said events like the Caravan are important for the club to give a little back to its fan base.
“That is why we do this every year, so that the fans hear from us, what they will be seeing on the field for the upcoming season.”
The Reds open the 2020 season at home on March 26 against Central Division rival the St. Louis Cardinals.