Christian's Sports Beat: What an All-Star thinks

The second season I started covering the West Virginia Power, I got to chat with a highly touted player in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system. After finishing up my interview with Austin Meadows, I had a feeling that I was going to be seeing him play in the Major Leagues in the very near future.
Fast forward to 2019 and I was happy to see Meadows, now as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, introduced during the All-Star game in Cleveland and being interviewed on the Major League Baseball Network prior to a postseason game against the Houston Astros, remembering the interview I had with him when he was starting his professional baseball journey.
I decided to reach out to the Rays and see if I could get an interview with Meadows to catch up and talk about his successful season. The 24-year-old Major Leaguer called me recently and talked about this past season.
“It was a lot of fun," Meadows said. "I couldn’t be happier for where I am at right now with my career. Playing for the Rays is awesome; we have a great team chemistry, and I think that is why we play so well. It was important for me to stay healthy and play every day, and that helped me put up the numbers I did for the Rays.”
Meadows ended the season with career highs offensively. He led the team in average (.291), home runs (33), runs (83) and 89 runs batted in in 138 games.
Meadows played for the Power of the Class A South Atlantic League in 2014, despite missing a significant portion of the season due to a hamstring injury, batting .322 with three homers and 15 RBIs in only 38 games. Even though he didn’t play many games at Appalachian Power Park, he told me he has fond memories as his time on the Power squad.
“Charleston was a lot of fun," he said. "It was basically where everything started for me. What really stands out are the long bus rides from one Minor League city to another, but that helped me grow as a person and as a player. I miss my time and the friendships I made there. The fans were always behind us, no matter what.”
After making it to the Pittsburgh Pirates roster four seasons later, Meadows got his first Major League -- as well as his first -- stolen base, that same night on May 18. Two days later, he hit his first Major League home run.
It was recently announced in the media that 40 Minor League clubs were going to be dissolved by Major League Baseball, starting in the 2021 season. One of those clubs is the West Virginia Power, and the possible move by MLB doesn’t sit well with Meadows, who said, “I think for baseball you ought to have as many teams out there that you can, in as many cities as possible, just because there are so many baseball fans that want a home team to root for during the season. Minor League baseball is about playing in small towns. That’s what it is all about. You are closer to the fans in those type of towns, and it would be a shame to see some of those relationships go way, with less Minor League clubs.”
Meadows was traded from the Pirates to the Rays on July 31, 2018, along with Tyler Glasnow (also a former Power player), for Chris Archer. After the move, Meadows said he had to take a step back at first.
“It was a shock at first," he said, "as I didn’t think I was going to be traded and I didn’t know how to react. But after I spoke with the Rays’ manager, Kevin Cash, and learned of his plans for me, I knew things would work out. I am just glad to be able to call myself a Ray.”
So, it looks like the thoughts I had about Meadows in 2014 were right. I just hope my thoughts about my Orioles are also correct, but those thoughts are for another column.