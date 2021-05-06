BALTIMORE -- For just about every baseball fan that goes to see their favorite team play, the person that provides the fans inside the ballpark information is usually a man. However, that is starting to change a bit in a few Major League ballparks.
Recently, the Baltimore Orioles (full disclosure: my favorite MLB team) announced that Adrienne Roberson would take over the team’s public address announcer in Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The move makes her the first woman in team history to do the job.
Roberson joins the trio of Renel Brooks-Moon of the San Francisco Giants, Marysol Castro of the New York Mets and Amelia Schimmel of the Oakland Athletics as the only women actively working as stadium announcers in baseball.
For the last 17 years, Roberson has been the P.A. announcer for the Bowie Baysox, the AA Minor League affiliate for the Orioles. I spoke with her recently about her call up to the majors.
“I am thrilled at doing a job that I’ve always wanted to do since I was a kid," Roberson said. "I love the Baltimore Orioles, and to be able to announce their names and be part of the organization is amazing.”
Before Roberson’s stint with the Baysox, she began her career with the Knoxville Smokies, the AA affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
So, there are 32 Major League baseball teams, so being only one of only four female P.A. announcers definitely makes her part of the minority, but that is just fine with her.
“I think it is a unique situation. I hope that in the future there will be more. I didn’t get into it (P.A. announcing) because I am a female. I just love the game of baseball and I love to announce, so I think it was harder to prove myself, because I capable of doing it, because there are not as many women in there. But I never looked at it as being a woman, I just did it because I love the industry.”
Roberson spent the past eight years working with Georgetown University athletics on lacrosse, softball, soccer and volleyball.
Roberson previously made guest Public Address appearances for the Orioles, including during Mother’s Day weekend celebrations over the past five seasons.
Her being only one of four doing what she does, made me want to know from her if she felt like a trailblazer. “I do hope that young girls and future generations do see that anybody can do it as long as you work hard, by putting in the hours, put in the sacrifice and have complete passion for the job. Yes, I really want people to see that any women can get a job if they have a dream and are willing to work for the opportunity,” she said.
Roberson’s first day on the job this season was the Orioles’ home opener last month.
Even though it seems that all a P.A. announcer has to do is say who is batting or who is pitching, there is a lot more than one would probably imagine. Roberson made it clear you don’t just sit down at the microphone and start.
“Before each game, there are probably 60 to 90 minutes of preparation, especially before a game after the club has been on the road. A lot of times, there may have been a transaction overnight by the club, and I have to make sure my rosters are up to date and that’s for both clubs that are playing on that day.”
I look forward to hearing a new voice giving me some insight during my next trip to Orioles Park.