Needless to say, this has been one crazy year for any true baseball fan.
For yours truly, this is going to be the first season that I can remember, that I will not be attending either a Minor or Major League game in person.
Sure, I can get the wrap-up of my Orioles the following day, but it’s still just not the same as being there in person.
This was also going to be a year when baseball fans were going to be able to celebrate the centennial celebration of the creation of the Negro Leagues. Due to COVID-19, the celebration never really materialized, with the cancellation of the Minor League season and no fans in the Major League ballparks.
However, stepping up to the plate and hitting it out of the park were the folks in the front office of the West Virginia Power. Recently, the Power, in partnership with the Josh Gibson Foundation and AARP-West Virginia, became the first (and maybe the only) team across professional baseball in 2020 to host a special exhibit honoring the Negro Leagues.
Earlier this month, the exhibit was on display on the third base concourse of Power Park, allowing interested baseball fans a chance to glance at history. Heading up the project was Sean Gibson, the great-grandson of Josh Gibson, one of the greatest Negro League ballplayers of all time.
I spent some time with Sean prior to the public opening of the exhibit and had him explain to me the importance of recognizing the Negro Leagues.
“It’s part of baseball history," he said. "Even though it is part of African American history, it’s part of baseball history. The Negro Leagues were founded in 1920, and here we are 100 years later, celebrating a historic time in American history. Even though most of the players didn’t get a chance to play in the Majors, they were a significant part in the game of baseball.”
It is said that Josh Gibson hit more than 800 home runs in his Negro League career, which surpasses any Major League ballplayer’s total.
While most baseball fans know that in 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first Black ballplayer to play in the Majors, suiting up for the Brooklyn Dodgers, the exhibit showcased the players that came before him.
Just how good was Sean’s great-grandfather? Well, it was not tough to get the younger Gibson to talk about the elder Gibson’s abilities.
“When you talk about the Negro Leagues, there are two players that will always be mentioned first: Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson. They were the two marquee players that fans paid to see, and, in those days, players like Gibson and Paige were paid with gate money, meaning they were a big draw.
"Besides his stats, Josh hit the longest ball in Yankee Stadium, even longer than Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees. I don’t consider Josh a great African American player -- I consider him a great ballplayer, which I think baseball historians do, also.”
Sean’s grandfather was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in 1972.
As I have stated in earlier columns, not being able to visit Power Park this season and watch the Power play due to the pandemic has been very disappointing. However, having the ball club step to recognize the Negro Leagues gave me and other fans a chance for at least one visit, which Sean also recognized.
“Before the Minor League season was canceled, we were scheduled to visit a number of Minor League cities, but the pandemic changed all that. But the Power stepped up and gave the fans a chance to learn about the Negro Leagues history and that was special,” Sean said.
It is always fun as a baseball fan to be able to step back and peek under the covers of history and learn more about the game I love.