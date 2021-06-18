This time last year, every student-athlete and coach across the state was licking their wounds from having lost the state basketball championships and all of the spring sports.
Being a sophomore at the time, I really felt bad for all of the seniors who didn’t get the chance to put their uniform on and represent their school one more time.
The person trying to connect the dots for the student-athletes during the entire pandemic in West Virginia has been Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, who made it clear to me that the last 15 months have been challenging.
“It’s been really difficult," Dolan said, "just because the whole time we have had to adjust to whatever the medical community was telling us, at that time, how to deal with COVID. It was a constant learning process and we had to be ready to change at a moment’s notice. We do see light at the end of the tunnel, and we expect to be on full go in the fall.”
After not being to conduct a number of championship games last year when the state was basically locked down, all of the state championships have been or will be able to be played. However, the football playoffs were cut short due to continued COVID-19 outbreaks among teams or in the teams’ counties.
Despite all the challenges that faced all of the participants in extracurricular activities, most will probably look back and have a sense of pride that they made it through the various seasons, especially the seniors.
I wanted to know from Dolan, who hails from Ohio County in the Northern Panhandle, where he served in many academic and athletic positions at Wheeling Park and for the county, how rewarding was it to see the competition start back up again.
“That has been our purpose the whole year long, to try to find a way to allow the kids to compete," Dolan said. "If parents or fans got to watch, that would be a bonus, but, in the beginning, our focus was trying to get the kids some time to compete. I think we were successful.”
When the dust finally settles on the COVID-19-year season, there are going to be a number of reasons for everyone to be proud of the student-athletes who had to remain focused throughout. One of those who is not scared to give praise for the participants is Dolan, who said, “I am really proud of them, because they are the ones who persevered. I mean, there has been a lot going on, with a whole lot of ups and downs and probably more downs than ups. Just being able to push through with everyone facing them and have some semblance of a season, I give credit to all of the kids.”
So where do we go from here, with the COVID-19 season basically behind us and summer training about to get underway? Dolan explained to me that normal is what they are planning on. “We are expecting the fall to be back to normal. It looks like kids will be playing without any restrictions. Our best guess is that if you haven’t been vaccinated, you will have to be quarantined if you come in contact with someone. So I guess you will still see some of those quarantines, but I don’t think you will see any mass changing of schedules like we had to do this year.”
Just to think that things are going to get back to normal helps make that light at the end of the tunnel shine ever brighter.