BOWIE, MARYLAND -- Let’s go back in time a couple of years. The day was Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the place was Appalachian Power Park, the site of the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game.
With the game tied, 2-2, Delmarva Shorebirds outfielder Doran Turchin cleared the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Northern stars up by three runs. Turchin was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
The significance of that event in baseball history is that as a member of the Shorebirds, Turchin was a Minor League prospect of my favorite Major League club, the Baltimore Orioles. Knowing that fact, you will understand the rest of this column.
Every baseball fan knows that the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 Minor League season. The season’s cancellation kept lots of prospects, like Turchin, from moving up the ladder and thereby getting closer to playing for a Major League club.
Fast forward to a couple of weeks ago, when my father and I got to see Turchin play again, now as a member of the Bowie Baysox. I got to chat with Turchin, prior to his club’s contest with the Akron Rubberducks.
The Baysox are the Orioles' AA farm club and feature several top prospects in the parent team’s farm system.
Turchin says it’s just about playing hard. “For the most part," he said, "we are just trying to win games as a team. A player’s numbers are going to be good if you play as a team. If you play selfish baseball and worry just about yourself, everyone is going to struggle. But if you play as a team, then everyone’s numbers will be good, which will help everyone move forward in the organization. Most of us don’t worry where we are ranked, because it could change in a blink of an eye.”
Turchin was drafted by the Orioles in the 14th round of the 2018 baseball draft.
Like I mentioned earlier, there was no Minor League play in 2020, and, for Turchin, he still has mixed emotions about the situation.
“At first, it was kind of refreshing, because I have played baseball since sixth or seventh grade and the break wasn’t too bad, especially to be with my little brother," Turchin said. "But after about a month, I was over it and wanted to get back to what I know best and that’s playing baseball. I realized that I had done it for so long, this is what I know.”
Improvement is the key for a ballplayer to move up in a team’s farm system, and Turchin knows the areas he needs to work on. “Frankly, I just want to get a little bit better every day in every area of my game, whether it’s hitting or the mental aspect of the game or improving your strength, anything like that. I feel if I can get 1% better every day, that’s all you can ask for.
"Hey, to get to the Major Leagues, it takes a little bit of luck, so that’s why I just try to control what I can and move forward from there. Just come to the ball park with a positive attitude and things should work out,” Turchin said.
At the end of the day, we are talking about playing baseball, something just about every kid tries growing up. For Turchin, that’s something he doesn’t forget. “It’s the greatest job in the world. I get paid to play baseball and try to put a show on for all the fans in the stands. What more can you ask for? I get to play something I love as I pursue my dream.”
That is one thing I have always enjoyed about seeing Minor League baseball in Charleston -- it’s watching the players move through the system and then watching them perform in the Majors someday.