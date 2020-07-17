Every summer, I looked forward to seeing the West Virginia Power play at Appalachian Power Park a few times with my dad.
Up until late last month, I held out hope that maybe, just maybe, we were going to be able to experience a game or two, despite the beginning of the season being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On June 30, my hopes were crushed when Minor League Baseball pulled the plug on the 2020 season, mainly due to the lack of players being supplied by Major League teams.
What a shame for every baseball fan out there. I realize that the Major Leaguers are scheduled to begin play later this week, but there is nothing like a summertime game at Power Park, up close and personal.
Whenever we are at Power Park, I try to never miss an opportunity to talk baseball with David Kahn, director of Broadcast and Media Relations for the Power, and, for him, June 30 was a gut punch.
“For me, it was a really sobering day," Kahn said. "Please understand, there has never been a Minor League season completely wiped out ever. It has never happened. Minor League baseball was established in 1901, so that’s 120 years of continuous baseball and then we have a season completely wiped out.
"I saw the handwriting on the wall early on," Kahn said, "but when it was final, it was tough to take.”
The Power, the Low-A Minor League farm club of the Seattle Mariners, was to play its 16th season in Power Park this season, which now will not be happening.
Talking to Kahn, I quickly realized the cancellation wasn’t all about his personal feelings. “I was more upset for the fan base in (here) Charleston that are deprived of something that they are used to and they have been use to for the last 33 years. The hardest part for me was that we had no control over the situation. There is nothing we could’ve changed what happened and what ultimately played out with the season,” he said.
This would’ve been Kahn’s third season behind the microphone, doing play-by-play of each game for the Power.
No final word has come down the pike on another matter that still is staring in the face of Minor League Baseball, and that’s the probability of reducing the size of the number of teams in the Minors.
When the first word came out on the matter, three of West Virginia’s four Minor League clubs in Charleston, Bluefield, and Princeton were mentioned to be on the chopping block, with only Morgantown not being eliminated.
Kahn made it clear to me that he feels the jury is still out on the situation. “The operating agreement currently in place between the Major and Minor leagues runs out the end of September. So, I would imagine by the end of September, there will be an announcement regarding the possible contraction of a number of teams in Minor League baseball. Hopefully by that time, we will have a final answer on that issue and, right now, I don’t know what that is going to mean for the Power.”
In various reports, approximately 40 teams could be shut down when the new agreement is announced.
Like I stated earlier, Major League baseball clubs begin a 60-game season this week. I really wanted to know Kahn’s feelings about how MLB has handled the COVID-19 situation, and he said, “While negotiations between the players and the owners was challenging, to say the least, at the end of the day, I think everyone wanted to get in some type of a season, and thank goodness they finally came to an agreement.”
For this baseball fan, I don’t know exactly how long it is going to last, but, for me, I am just glad I am going to be able to root for my Orioles, at least for 60 games.
I’m just sad about not getting another cheeseburger at Power Park. Maybe next season. That is the hope of every local baseball fan.