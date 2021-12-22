As the calendar turns to winter, that has every skier and snowboarder (including myself) anxious to make their first turns of the season on the slopes at any of the West Virginia ski resorts.
Along with making sure their equipment is tuned up and ready to go, all of us are looking at the weather forecasts for the ski season.
To find out what Mother Nature will be providing us this winter, I decided to check in with Tony Edwards, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Charleston.
My first question is an easy one: what he thought the weather was going to be in the mountains of West Virginia for the ski season.
“Right now, it looks like it’s going to be a warmer-than-normal winter and normal precipitation amounts for the season," Edwards said. "Even though we are expecting a warmer-than-normal winter, we will still get snow and cold enough temperatures for the resorts to make snow when the temperatures drop below freezing.”
West Virginia ski resorts rely heavily on snow making and so far this season has been a perfect example of that, as natural snowfall is down so far this season, but slopes are covered with tons of man-made snow.
Every skier and snowboarder always wants to head to the resorts when the weather is just right, which means they check out the weather forecast on their phone apps.
Edwards made it clear to me that anyone using those advance forecasts needs to know the farther out you go, the more the forecasts aren't that reliable.
“Some of those forecasts go out as far as 45 days, and, really, it’s hard to get an accurate forecast that you can depend on, no farther out than five to seven days," he said. "If there is a winter storm out there, anything beyond two or three days out, it’s really hard to know exactly how the storm is going to impact you.”
It’s one of those buyers-beware situations, but getting the best weather forecast available will make every ski trip that much more enjoyable.
The West Virginia ski season opened up on time this season when Snowshoe Mountain began offering and snowboarding over the Thanksgiving holiday. Since then, Timberline Mountain and Winterplace Ski Resort have opened for the 2021-2022 season.
Again, the slopes that skiers and snowboarders are using right now are covered with man-made snow. You can check out what the slopes look like at any time by going to skisoutheast.com and clicking on the slope cam page.
During a normal year, West Virginia ski resorts receive up to 150 inches of natural snow from November through March. Edwards explained to me it’s beneficial where the resorts are located in the Allegheny Mountains. “Most of the time, the weather systems that affect West Virginia during the winter come from a northwest flow that comes down from the Great Lakes and banks up against the mountains. They (ski resorts) are in a prime location for not only natural snow and even extra snow due to the amount of moisture being produced, but also for capturing cold temperatures that are needed for snow making.”
Another thing benefiting West Virginia is the elevation of the ski resorts. According to Edwards, “It helps a lot, because there are many times when it’s raining in the metro areas around the state and, say at the top of Snowshoe where it’s over 4,800 feet, it’s dumping the snow for the skiers and snowboarders. That’s where the slope cams really come in handy in finding out the conditions.”
That’s when it’s time to go, and I can’t wait to make those first turns since winter is now here.