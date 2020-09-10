LEXINGTON, KY. -- If you are a familiar reader of my column, you know, without a doubt, running is one of my true passions in life. It gives me the opportunity not only to clear my head of the day’s challenges, but also to meet some of the best people, who also love to be outdoors and just run.
A name of one of those fellow runners that has been mentioned a few times in this space, is again the topic of my latest column.
Wyatt Henshaw was a teammate of mine at both Hurricane Middle School and Hurricane High School on the cross country and track squads.
Now he has moved onto the University of Kentucky to run for the Wildcats. But like everything else these days, the pandemic has created some tough courses out there for runners, like Henshaw.
Henshaw, because of the pandemic, never got to compete as a senior for Hurricane’s track team and moved onto Kentucky ranked as one of the top distance runners in West Virginia. I recently spoke with my former teammate about the NCAA’s decision last month to cancel all of the fall sports championships.
“Obviously, it’s not what any of us wanted," he said, "but there are bigger problems in the world right now, so just like with everything else, you just have to take it a day at a time.”
The freshman Wildcat runner has been nursing a knee injury the last few weeks, and, after some rest and rehab, has started back in getting in some miles. Motivation is a key for any runner, and Henshaw talked to about what is keeping him going these days.
“For me, it’s basically the love of the sport," he said. "I just continually want to get better, so that is what drives me to keep training every day. I just keep pushing.”
It looks like there is a good chance that Henshaw will be redshirting this season, which means he will have at least four more seasons as a college student-athlete. Kentucky’s first scheduled meet for the season is scheduled for Sept. 19, so a decision on if Henshaw is running this year is still up in the year.
But all indications are that the Hurricane native will be not be racing with the team, only training.
Now that Henshaw is back training with the team, after getting therapy on his knee, he told me that the training isn’t any different than before. “The team is doing a consistent workout schedule right now, with the first meet right around the corner. Anytime you are competing in a conference as strong as the Southeast Conference, you have to put all of the outside distractions to the side, like the pandemic and just concentrate, like I said, on getting better and be committed to the sport and the team.”
Another recent decision by the NCAA looks like it will be really good news for all of the college student-athletes across the country. Due to the pandemic and most student-athletes missing out on a season, another year of eligibility is going to be added on for everyone. For a student-athlete like Henshaw, that was very news.
“Without a doubt, it is awesome, knowing that everyone won’t lose a year of eligibility because of what is taking place right now in the world. It's taking some pressure off of our shoulders and we can concentrate on training.”
As the pandemic continues to create a lot of questions for every competing student-athlete out there right now, the only thing keeping everything together I think, is knowing that a finish line, hopefully is not the far away. Stay safe, everyone.