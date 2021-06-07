Minor League baseball returned to Appalachian Power Park nearly two weeks ago, when the West Virginia Power played their inaugural game in the Atlantic League against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.
It was August of 2020, when as a member of the South Atlantic League and a Seattle Mariners farm team, the Power last played before a gathering of baseball fans at the Charleston ballpark.
What the fans at Power Park found during the club’s first homestand was that the league is being used by Major League Baseball as the place for experimental ways of playing the game to see if it would help the game elsewhere.
The president of the Atlantic League, Rick White, told me in an earlier interview that, because of the league non-affiliation with any Major League club, that scenario is helpful.
“Since we are second to only Major League Baseball amongst all professional leagues in the United States, they clearly recognized that we're being helpful and we can work independent of other baseball rules regulations," White said. "We have the ability to make those decisions as a league, as opposed to seeking permission from some other entity.”
One of the rules that is now in the second season of experimentation is the Automated Ball-Strike System, which assists the home plate umpire in calling balls and strikes. At all of the South Atlantic ballparks this season, an upgraded version of ABS is being used that features better ball-tracking technology, in order to better match the strike zone that players are familiar with and thereby encourage more action in the game.
One thing I noticed during the opening night’s game is that the system definitely curtailed any ball and strike arguments from the teams. I mean, who are you going to argue with, a computer? It would be tough to kick dirt into the system, located in the press box if you were mad. Just thinking out loud.
One of the biggest experiments happening this year will not be occurring until the second half of the season, which starts in August. That experimental change will be the moving of the pitching rubber 12 inches to 61 feet, 6 inches.
I pictured this change as something that would cause a groundskeeper to lose some sleep at night, but White said that shouldn’t be the case. “We are actually not going to literally rebuild the mound. What we are doing is engineering a bracket or anchor that will be able of hosting a pitching rubber at both distances. It will be a dual anchor system. We will be able to use the plateau of the mound for both pitching rubbers, allowing the ballparks to host other amateur games that will be still using the 60-foot, 6-inch distance.”
Major League Baseball is expecting that more reaction time from the longer distance will help batters make contact more frequently, putting more balls into play and creating more action in the game.
One player who has some reservations about moving the pitching distance a foot back later this season is Power pitcher Aaron Blair. The former number one draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks sees some drawbacks, saying, “The 60-feet, 6-inches is something that I know and have geared my pitching around since I have been in Little League. I have been throwing at the same distance for about 16 years, so it will be different for both pitchers and hitters, but it is something that is out of our control. I guess I will just have to learn to work with the change.”
Blair was on the mound for the Power’s second game and had an impressive five-inning outing as he was the pitcher of record for the Power’s first win in the Atlantic League.