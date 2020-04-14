Christian's Sports Beat: No place like home

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic hits and you find yourself and your expecting fiancée thousands of miles away, and decisions must be made and made quickly.
That’s exactly what was going on last month for Jon Elmore, former Marshall University and George Washington High School basketball standout, who was playing the sport professionally in Italy.
While playing with Capo d’Orlando in Italy’s Serie A2, Marshall’s all-time leading scorer had his rookie season put on hold due to international health crisis. When the season stopped, Elmore recently told me, he felt it was time to get he and his fiancée, Tori Dent, out of town.
“I was worried about her health, the baby’s health and my health and made the decision to get home and I glad we did it.”
Elmore and Dent arrived back in the United States, having flown from Rome to Atlanta on March 10, and then made their way back to home in Charleston.
The first professional season for Elmore has been a bit crazy, starting out with Pallacanestro Trieste and then being transferred to Capo d’Orlando. Even with the change, Elmore enjoyed the experience, saying, “It was fun. My dream growing up was to play professional basketball. Now I get paid to play basketball in the Italian league, I am glad we did it.”
Before the schedule was suspended, the league took precautions to ensure the safety of its players. For instance, they closed all the doors to where the games were being played.
It was just two seasons ago that Elmore helped Marshall to its only NCAA tournament win. That experience still sticks with the young pro, and he feels sad for the teams that didn’t get to play in this year’s tournament due to the health crisis.
“I felt really bad for them," he said. "I know how great my experience was and how much fun the tournament was. So, seeing those guys win their tournaments and qualify for the NCAA tournament and not be able to play, is just gut wrenching. But everyone is worried about health and doing the right thing, so I understand why the tournament was canceled, but it is really sad to see.”
After defeating Wichita State in the first round, Elmore and his Marshall teammates’ dream 2018 season came to an end at the hands of West Virginia University in the second round.
Elmore and Dent found out late last year that they were going to be parents, an experience that the 24-year-old is looking forward to. “I’m very excited, to say the least. We were both raised by great parents and just hope that we can be as good as them for our daughter. I know it’s going to be a whole new experience, but an opportunity that I can’t wait for, that’s for sure.”
Elmore still isn’t for sure if the season is going to start back but is staying in contact with his club’s general manager in Italy.
While he is back home in Charleston, he is trying to stay in shape in a home gymnasium in his basement that features free weights, a basketball wood court and three, 10-foot NCAA rims. He told me he doesn’t want to slack off. “I am still running outside a lot on my own, lifting weights in my basement. Right now, for me the key is just to stay active and do whatever I can to stay in shape and be ready.”
When you think of it, when Jon and Tori are parents and their daughter is old enough to understand, wow, what a story they are going to be able to tell her.