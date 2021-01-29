In early January in this space I told everyone that the chance of some form of Minor League baseball being played at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston this summer was not very encouraging.
That situation came to light after Major League Baseball declined to invite the West Virginia Power to be part of the Minor League system’s reorganization.
With spring training hopefully starting later this month for Major League clubs, I recently talked with Power General Manager Jeremy Taylor on his club’s uncertain 2021 season status. Since there hasn’t been anything coming out of the Power offices, I wasn’t surprised to being told this by Taylor: “It’s a little bit different from the last time we talked, as we have had ongoing conversations with up to five independent leagues and it looks like we have it narrowed down to three. But just like with everything else, COVID is holding any firm plans for us up right now.”
Major League Baseball earlier announced that spring training for Minor League teams has been pushed back to April 1. This will allow the Minor League teams to practice in the training facilities without interrupting the scheduled Major League club’s time on the fields in February and March.
Taking all of this into consideration and thinking positive that the Power will be in one of the independent leagues, I asked Taylor when baseball fans might see that type of action in Charleston.
“That is still very much up in the air," he said, "as there really isn’t any way of knowing exactly how many games are going to be scheduled. What it looks like right now, games in those leagues probably won’t be starting until the end of May or even not until the middle of June.”
A deadline is coming up very soon for the 120 Minor League teams that were offered operating licenses by Major League Baseball, to accept (which many already have) the offer or decline the opportunity. Taylor said that is leaving a little bit of hope for the Power but not much. “While it is becoming more and more likely that a team is not going to accept the offer, there still may be some that the money requirement (in the millions) from MLB will be too steep. I really don’t think our chances are good, but we will see.”
Usually in the fall, every Minor League team knows its schedule for the upcoming season and uses the wintertime to plan accordingly. Right now, Taylor says, everything is just in a holding pattern. “Every front office is looking for a schedule, some type of an operating answer so that a team can get their business model back together. Without a schedule, a club’s sales and marketing department cannot sell to groups, plan promotions, get sponsors on board, etc. I mean everything is basically at a standstill. It is a really frustrating time, not knowing how to proceed with planning the season.”
The biggest difference with a Minor League club operating as an independent is how the players are compensated. Taylor says that responsibility falls entirely on the participating club. “If we do join an independent league, we will be paying the players ourselves, without any assistance from a Major League club and not knowing exactly how many games we will be playing just creates all kinds of operating challenges. It is not cheap to be an independent league club. It can work, but we are going to just have to crunch the numbers and see what happens.”
As much as I missed not seeing any baseball at Power Park in 2020, I, along with every other baseball fan, am just hoping something is going to be worked out for 2021.