I have heard my dad use the saying “Putting the band back together” numerous times, and I think I now understand what he meant with that phrase, after a quick trip to Orioles Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore recently.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans were allowed to watch Baltimore Orioles’ home games last season. That meant not being able to see my favorite Major League Baseball team in action with my dad for the first time since 2011. That also meant missing out on seeing the same ushers at the O’s ballpark that have taken care of us during our visits, Brandie Screary, Ryan Galster and Richard Shifflett.
I wrote about Ryan in this space two years ago, so this time around I wanted to introduce you to his co-workers in sections 332 and 334 at Orioles Park.
Like I said earlier, we were able to put the band back together, so to speak, when my dad and I went to see our O’s take on their neighbors down the road, the Washington Nationals.
None of the three worked last season, as fans were not allowed in the ballpark.
For Brandie, not being able to interact with the fans was the biggest downside “It’s not just the game I come here for. I'm honestly here for the fans and the season ticket holders. Heck, I have literally watched their kids grow up since I have been here. This is an extension of my real family, and I was losing my mind last season,” she said.
This is Brandie’s 11th season as an Orioles usher.
The night we were at Camden Yards last month, over 30,000 fans were in ballpark, the largest Oriole home crowd to watch the team play since April of 2019.
Richard echoed the thoughts of his co-worker not being at the ballpark in 2020, saying, “It has been such a part of my life, just loving baseball. You get to know so many people here, your co-workers, the fans -- it’s like a family, it really is. All of us together are the people that make up 'Birdland.' Just being back here is such a great feeling. I missed it greatly. I really did.”
Richard has been an Orioles usher for 10 seasons.
The third member of the ushering group, Ryan, is also delighted to have the fans back in the seats at Camden Yards. "‘It’s awesome to see everyone back at the park. Season ticket holders are like family to all of us that work in the stands for the club. I really missed seeing them (the fans) last season. I am glad they and we are back.”
Like Brandie and Richard, Ryan has been an usher for over a decade, which made last season extremely hard on him. “It was very tough not coming to the park last season. We all tried to stay in contact with each other, but it wasn’t the same.”
Things have loosened up a bit recently as it pertains to COVID-19 restrictions at the ballpark, but Brandie told me that early on this season there were challenges at first, but they were back.
"It was a little different, because of all of the changes that were made," she said, "but after getting use to the situation, it was really nice just to be able to reconnect with everybody and see everybody and see that everybody was starting to come back to the ballpark.”
After getting to see Brandi, Richard and Ryan again this summer during our annual trip to see the Orioles play, it made me realize that we shouldn’t take things for granted and always appreciate whenever you can “Put the band back together.”