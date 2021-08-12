PARKERSBURG -- This time last year, there were all sorts of questions on how fall sports for West Virginia high and middle schools were going to be handled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite a few inside curve balls, all of the fall sports were able to pull off seasons, eventually crowning champions.
For the upcoming season, the head of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission says everything is in line for a normal season.
I last spoke to WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan after the state track meet in June and he was breathing a sigh of relief after getting through another championship event. This time I wanted to speak with him with the fall sports season now upon us.
“Planning for the fall sports has been going along very well," Dolan said. "We are quite pleased with the preparation after with what we had to deal with last year, not only in our office but at every school in the whole state. Having to deal with what we had to last season, has given us a big advantage this to be prepare and hopefully know what to expect.”
None of the fall sports, including football, cross-country, soccer, volleyball or golf, was able to get a complete schedule of events in last fall due to COVID-19 restrictions and quarantines.
Again, hopefully the variant situation doesn’t cause any problems with a normal (whatever normal is these days) season, but Dolan told me they were ready with a Plan B.
“You always have to be ready with additional plans. We are just need to watch it, see how the situation stands and adjust if we have to from there. We will wait for any guidance from the governor, the state health people; if they make a move, we will have to make a corresponding move,” he said.
All of the fall teams are in preseason practice right now, with many opening games and meets only a few days away.
A key component for any plan to work at all of the schools is the cooperation that Dolan’s team gets from all of the principals at high and middle schools across the state.
“We actually just recently finished up with all of our regional principal meetings, so we have had meetings all over the state. So we have had pretty close contact, which is incredibly important for everyone right now. Right now, all of the principals are nervous like everyone else, hoping for the best. We know there are going to be COVID issues in some teams and we wanted all of the principals to understand they have our complete support, moving forward,” Dolan said.
At the end of the day, it’s all about getting the thousands of student athletes participating in fall sports through the season safely. With that thought in mind, Dolan and his staff have had plenty of discussion with coaches. “Last year, we gave guidance that they had to follow. This year, we have told them that guidance is now recommendations. We thought it was very effective last year within the schools. Again, we are recommending to keep the studentathletes in small groups whenever possible, try not to share anything and not to share to much time in the locker rooms. Little things like that will go a long way, and I think the coaches do the best they can to try keep things as safe as possible."
Needless to say, there are a lot of student athletes across the state who are looking forward to the fall sports season, and I can’t imagine how disheartening it would be if the plug is pulled on the season.
It looks like the WVSSAC folks are doing everything possible to make it happen. Let’s just hope so.