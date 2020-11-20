HUNTINGTON -- When I want to think through something or just need to get out and unwind, a good run seems to be the way for me to clear my head.
Sometimes a run can stretch out a bit, maybe six to seven miles, but going out for a 100-mile run, why on the earth would someone even consider putting their body through that sort of thing?
Earlier this month, on Saturday, Nov. 7, the Rim to River 100-mile trail race took place in the heart of the New River Gorge in Fayette County. Winning the first century trail race in West Virginia was Caleb Bowen, assistant track and cross country coach at Marshall University.
I have talked with Coach Bowen after he was the first West Virginian to cross the finish line at a recent Boston Marathon, but after running 100 miles, I could not wait for our chat.
I had to know what it was like to run 100 miles.
“It’s definitely different than anything else I have ever done," Bowen said. "My longest run prior to this was 41 miles. I didn’t think of the rest as a whole; I just wanted to break it up into little segments or making it to the next aid station, and there were 13 of those. Thinking about the whole 100 miles was way too big, so I just broke it up into seven- to eight-mile chunks and went from there. It was really fun. Definitely an experience that I will remember the rest of my life.”
The course started at Ace Adventure Center in Oak Hill and consisted of winding single-track and rail-to-trail paths from the rim of the Gorge to down along the New River. The course was an out and back, so if a runner missed something on their way out, well, it was still there on their return trip.
Next on my list of what I thought were common sense questions: How does somebody even train to run a hundred miles? The Marshall Coach had his questions, also. “That was my biggest question and concern. I probably didn’t do a great job of it and learned a lot for when I do my next ultra-race. When I started, I got in some hundred-mile weeks, just to see if I could do it. Since I did 10 to 12 weeks of that, it got me to a point of knowing it was possible to accomplish. The main thing I quickly learned was to get those long runs in and then it just becomes a mental thing between you and your body.”
The race got underway at 5:45 a.m. on that Saturday and runners were place in 20-person groups, with every group starting in 20-minute intervals, until all 200 runners were on the course.
Bowen explained to me why this was just something he had to try. “It was the first hundred-miler in West Virginia and just that fact pushed me to sign up and give it a try. I enjoy trail running and we have so many beautiful trails and in West Virginia, and, well, again, I just had the feeling I had to do it and I did.”
Everyone says that you burn calories when running, and Bowen told me that food intake was a key to accomplishing his goal of finishing and winning.
“I had a hand-held (water bottle) for the first 55 miles and ate some wafers, bananas, and pretzels at each aid station early on. And for last half of the race, I drank chicken broth and ate noodles and that got me through.”
Bowen’s winning time was 18 hours, 23 minutes, and 57 seconds. Will he do it again next year?
“Well, of course -- I have to try and break my course record.”
Good luck! I’ll be glad to cheer him from the sidelines.