SNOWSHOE -- Even though the baseball playoffs are taking place now, when my beloved Baltimore Orioles’ season mercifully concluded earlier this month, my attention has turned to getting my ski equipment ready for the upcoming 2021-2022 ski and snowboard season in West Virginia.
My interest was really piqued recently when I saw a picture of snowmaking taking place at Snowshoe Mountain about two weeks ago.
This is the time of year, when the temperature starts edging towards the freezing mark, that snowmakers at all of West Virginia’s resort test the snowguns that have been sitting around all summer.
I reached out to Shaun Cassell, Public Relations manager of Snowshoe Mountain and got his feeling about seeing some man-made snow drop out of the sky. “Believe it or not," he said, "it was 50 degrees when we fired up the guns and, due to the new technology, white stuff was coming out of the machines. It really created a buzz on the social media front, seeing the one picture getting thousands of likes and hundreds of shares. It’s that time of year when people of starting to get the itch and we gave them something to scratch."
If Mother Nature cooperates, Snowshoe Mountain is planning to open Thanksgiving week again this year, which is the traditional opening time for the Pocahontas County ski resort.
Visitors to all of the state’s ski resorts had to endure a number of resort policy changes last season due to the pandemic, such as changes like restricted on-slope numbers, face coverings inside buildings and advance online lift ticket sales.
Cassell told me some of those changes will remain in place for the upcoming season. “Actually right now, we are still trying to nail down the exact plan for the season, as we are working with state and local health officials to make sure we are following best practices. One thing that probably will continue will be capacity limits; that’s going to stay. Even after COVID, I think capacity management is one thing we are going to keep around. We feel it helps with the guest experience.”
Advance lift ticket sales will again be done through Snowshoe Mountain’s website, snowmountain.com.
Being close to the industry, since my dad is executive director of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association, I realize every season, the biggest challenge facing ski resort operators is weather issues. I also know that isn’t something that can be controlled, just dealt with throughout the season.
Talking to Cassell, I also found out another issue resorts are facing right now, and that’s manpower. “The challenge isn’t really finding enough employees," he said, "but finding places for the employees to live. In the past, out-of-state condominium owners would rent their units out for the season to employees, guaranteeing a season-long rental.
"However, more visitors are wanting to get away due to COVID, which has caused more units to be placed in the rental pool and not for employee housing. This is not only at Snowshoe, but an industry-wide dilemma.”
Like I mentioned earlier, if all goes as planned, Snowshoe Mountain will be opening the week of Thanksgiving, allowing skiers and snowboarders their first turns of the season. To get open at that time, a lot will depend on the temperature prior to that week, as the snowguns usually cover the first trail openings of the season.
Taking that in mind, Cassell said a lot of work has been done to the snowmaking system throughout the resort’s trail system.
“We spent a lot of time this summer fixing a few miles of snowmaking pipes underground, so when it turns cold, we will be ready.”
All this is great news for skiers and snowboarders. Now it’s time to make some turns.