It looks like skiers and snowboarders in the region are taking advantage of Mother Nature’s ability of providing natural social distancing and have headed to the state’s ski resorts this season.
The 2020-2021 ski season in West Virginia began the first week of December, and, from day one, there have been large numbers of skiers and snowboarders on the slopes at all of the resorts. I think that, along with the fact that people just want to get the heck out of the house, the weather has been excellent so far this season.
I have been able to get out and have some outdoor fun on the slopes a few times this year, and each time I have been pleasantly surprised with the amount of snow on the trails.
Just to remind everyone, last year’s ski season came to a sudden halt on March 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There were a lot of questions from skiers and snowboarders on how the continued challenges because of COVID were going to shape the season we are currently in.
I recently talked to Tom Wagner, executive vice president of Winterplace Ski Resort, about how things have been going.
“Folks have been wanting to get outdoors, that’s for sure," he said, "but, by the same token, you have to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, keeping everyone, employees and guests, as safe as possible. The biggest challenge has been making sure that the face masks rules are followed, especially when they are in the building or in lift lines. Even with the challenges, we have seen a lot of people come and enjoy skiing and snowboarding so far this season.”
Usually during a normal ski season in West Virginia, the weather is often the biggest challenge for resort operators like Wagner, but not this year. “The weather has not been a challenge," he said, "because we have had great weather, which has created great slope conditions and that has been a highlight.
"Usually by this time of the season, there would’ve been a couple of thaws but not this year. We have had plenty of natural snow and have been able to make tons of snow and none of it has gone anywhere. This has been one of the best winters we have had in some time,” Wagner said.
The West Virginia ski season usually continues through the latter part of March and sometimes into early April.
If you are a skier or snowboarder, you probably know that there have been times when resorts such as Winterplace and Snowshoe have been sold out of lift tickets on most weekends, mostly Saturdays.
Wagner explained that the control of ticket sales may last past this season, saying, “I think we are seeing everyone modifying their programs, and I think you are going to see ticket limits to continue after the pandemic is gone. We have found that guests appreciate the controlled numbers on the slopes.”
Every season brings surprises that sometimes are anticipated. Besides the good weather, Wagner has been impressed by the number of people who have come so far. “I am just blown away when I look out on the slopes every day, because when the plug was pulled on us on March 15 last year, there was a concern with regards if people would even come back skiing and snowboarding this year.
"We weren’t for sure if they were going to feel safe. What we have seen weekend after weekend is that families are driving to have some fun outdoors. Believe me, that’s a good thing.”
Well, we are basically halfway through the ski season in West Virginia and, believe me, if you haven’t hit the slopes yet, you are missing out. Get out there and make some turns on me.