This time of year, most sports fans are concentrating on their favorite high school and college football and soccer teams when it comes to outside sports. I really don’t think enough attention is given to another outside athletic endeavors, and that’s cross country.
While Marshall University’s Thundering Herd soccer team has garnered much-deserved national attention by winning the national championship earlier this spring, another college squad continues to be nationally ranked in Division II cross country: the University of Charleston Golden Eagles men's squad.
Earlier this month, the Capital City squad was ranked 15th in the nation in the Division II rankings. The team’s coach, Nick Bias, knows the importance of being noticed by your peers, saying, “We have been working on this every time we should up for a workout. We don’t just want to be known as a good conference and regional team, we want to be a national power. We have made great strides for that recognition, and now people are taking notice.”
In the most recent Division II national championship in 2019, the Golden Eagles placed a respectable 18th place.
You can’t be nationally ranked in any sport without standout student-athletes. Bias has nothing but praise his group of runners this season. “It is definitely a unique squad. We have never had our top five runners running so close to each other before this season, with only 25 seconds separating the top five runners. That means, basically, at any given race, any of the top five runners could end up being the team’s top finisher. They push each other in workouts and in races, and, as you can see, it’s paying off big time. Anytime you can compete as a pack, you are ahead of the game.”
Bias is now in his eighth season of heading up the University of Charleston’s cross country and track program and has earned a number of top coaching honors in the Mountain East Conference.
Anytime you are nationally ranked and you show up to a meet, certain things are expected of you as an individual and as a team. This, according to Bias, is a motivating factor for his young male runners.
“Seeing the rankings helps them (the runners) push even more and want to continue to get better. They are not satisfied with the top 15 ranking; they want to be top 10. These kids all work really hard and are motivated, but seeing that ranking does help them push a bit more. That’s the cool thing about this group; they are never satisfied,” Bias said.
On the flip side, national rankings can sometimes cause overconfidence for competitors. Bias understands that is also a possibility with young runners. “I try to keep them grounded. Making sure they understand the team is not perfect and they still have things to work on to get closer to winning a national championship. There are things we still need to work on in every practice, and I make it clear to them they can’t let their guard down. We may have run well at a meet, but there is always something we can work on and do better. That’s my job to make sure that message is getting through to them, so they can move up in the rankings.”
Bias has four seniors on the team and relies on their leadership to keep the underclassmen moving forward.
There’s only a couple more weeks left in the team’s regular season and the conference championship, in Wheeling this year, and then the regionals. The national championships are scheduled to take place in Tampa.
So the next time you are looking for that local sports powerhouse to root for, think about pulling for those top 20 running Golden Eagles of the University of Charleston.