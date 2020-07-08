Christian's Sports Beat: You just never know ...

Even though it now looks like Major League Baseball players will be soon begin playing for the 2020 season, my dad’s and my annual trip to Baltimore to see our Orioles play is in serious jeopardy.
Despite the announcement of a 60-game schedule that begins later this month, it looks like all of the games will be played without fans in the stands.
With the chance being good our “Baseball Buddies” trip is not going to happen this summer, it got me thinking back when by chance my dad and I met the wife (Angie) of Storm Davis, a former Oriole pitcher, in the stands at Municipal Stadium, the home of the Hagerstown Suns.
That night, the Suns were playing the Hickory Crawdads, and Davis was the visitors' pitching coach.
I mentioned to my dad that it was too bad we never got to interview Davis that night. Come to find out, Davis’ son, Zack, is the football coach at Nitro High School, and my dad got Storm’s number from the younger Davis. I recently spoke to the former Major Leaguer by phone from his home in Jacksonville, Florida.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the sports world upside down, Davis explained that the priority of following what has been going on with MLB hasn’t been a strong one for him.
“I’m thrilled that they are getting back to playing," Davis said, "but I haven’t been following as close as some -- just had some other things on my agenda.”
For me, I have to admit I am looking forward to seeing my Orioles back on back on the field, but the news last week of that the Minor League season being scrapped, that disappointed me since that means not seeing any West Virginia Power games at Appalachian Power Park this summer.
Davis was the starter and winner for the Orioles in Game 4 of the 1983 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. It’s a dream of every Little Leaguer to play in a World Series and that was no different for him.
“What a honor, first off to be a member of a wonderful team and then to win a series that early in my career. Every player that I ever played with had the same goal and that’s to get to play in a World Series,” he said.
Davis actually went to three Fall Classics; along with the one with the O’s, he was on two Oakland Athletics teams that played into October.
Davis made his Major League debut for the Orioles on April 29, 1982, in old Memorial Stadium in Baltimore. Davis talked about stepping on the mound for the first time for Baltimore, saying, “I remember it well. It was against Oakland, and I came in the ninth with the bases loaded and nobody out and the scored tied. Everything seemed to be in slow motion, but you really don’t have time to think about it; you just take the ball and try to get the job down.”
Davis ended up letting three runs score and he lost the game, but his career as a Major League pitcher was underway.
As I mentioned earlier, Davis’ son, Zack, is Nitro High School’s football coach. I had to know if he had passed any tips onto to him.
“I have tried not to do a whole lot, because I wanted Zach to be his own coach. He understands that the game is just a game and the young man that you coach, and you are only part of their lives for a few years and the relationship with them is the most important thing during that time.”
As I reflect now on how this interview came about, you just don’t know who is sitting next to you at a ballgame. I just hope everyone will be able to experience it again soon.