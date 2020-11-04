With hearts hopeful that the Grinch that is the COVID-19 pandemic won't steal this year's Christmas joy and community spirit, City of St. Albans officials and city supporters are planning a variety of safe activities for the upcoming holiday season.
A few of the seasonal events have been announced, including the following:
• The St. Albans Festival of Lights will get underway at St. Albans City Park on Friday, Nov. 27. The outdoor festival will continue each evening from 6 until 9 p.m. through Dec. 26 (excluding Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25).
• A Christmas tree decorating contest will begin on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the City National Bank location in St. Albans. Through Dec. 18, visitors can vote for their favorite tree on display by donating canned goods.
"The canned foods collected at the Christmas tree decorating contest will be donated to Christ’s Kitchen in St. Albans, to feed the hungry of our community," St. Albans Chamber of Commerce Communications Director Deb Austin Brown said. "Last year, over 2,000 cans were donated."
• On Saturday, Dec. 5, the 2020 Christmas Parade is scheduled to step off at 4 p.m. on Sixth Avenue in St. Albans. Those interested in participating in the parade can learn more by contacting Patty Swango at paradeladysa@gmail.com or 304-549-4100.
Following the parade, at 5 p.m., luminaries will be on display, preceding the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 p.m.
"At the tree lighting ceremony, we will be giving out free hot cocoa to the first 500 people, an historic St. Albans landmark Christmas ornament to the first 350 families, and a candy cane and a lighted Christmas necklace to the children," Brown noted.
• The Residential and Business Christmas Decorating Contest will offer cash prizes to entrants, Brown said.
"Businesses will give out $1,000 in prizes and Residential will give out $600 in prizes," she said. "This is to encourage holiday decorations to make our town even more beautiful."
The Business and Residential Decorating Contest will have its entry deadline at noon on Thursday, Dec. 10.
• The Alban Arts Center will present its live stream performances of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" Dec. 11-13 and 18-20. Tickets and more details are available at albanartscenter.com.
Updates and more information about the holiday events are available at MySAWV.com or on the St. Albans Chamber Facebook page.