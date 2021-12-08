WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8:
• St. Albans Festival of Lights
Drive-thru tours of the St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park are available nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 26 (excluding Dec. 24 and 25).
THURSDAY, DEC. 9:
• LaBelle SCHS/Metro Band Holiday Concert
The South Charleston High School show choir and chorus and the Charleston metro band will present a free holiday season concert, beginning at 7 p.m., at the LaBelle Theater, 313 D St., South Charleston.
• Charleston Christmas Parade
The City of Charleston’s 2021 Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m., with lineup starting at 5:30 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10:
• Smithers Christmas Tree Lighting
The Smithers Christmas Tree Lighting is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
Activities will include free refreshments, a donated toy giveaway to children attending, and a deejay playing holiday music.
The tree is a live spruce obtained from Willow Springs Tree Farm in Radford, Virginia.
• Marmet Christmas Parade
The Town of Marmet’s 2021 Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m., beginning at 98th Street.
• Holiday Model Train Open Houses
The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association will host its 2021 Christmas Model Train Open House at Coonskin Park in Charleston.
Open House hours will be 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 10 and 17; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19.
Daily admission is free. Adults are required to wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated.
For more information about the open houses and the KVRA, visit www.kvrailroad.org.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11:
• Camp Virgil Tate Santa Breakfast
Camp Virgil Tate, located between Sissonville and Cross Lanes, will host a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon.
A pancake and sausage breakfast, pony rides and photos with Santa will be available for $5 each. The breakfast will also include a variety of children’s crafts and activities, and the Almost Heaven Dulcimer Club will perform holiday music at 10 a.m.
COVID-19 safety measures, including masks and social distancing, will be encouraged and recommended.
Tickets can be purchased at the event; no advance purchases are necessary.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/campvirgiltate, call 304-741-5657 or email Emily McCormick at Emily@campvirgiltate.org or Jason Young at Jason.Young@campvirgiltate.org.
• ‘North Pole on Ice’
The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena will offer a “North Pole on Ice” event from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 20 RHL Blvd., South Charleston. Children will be able to ride a bumper car onto the ice and get a photograph with Santa Claus. Face painting, hot chocolate, cookies, goodie bags and more will be part of the attractions.
The cost is $10 per child.
For more details, call the arena, 304-744-4423.
• Sissonville High Touch of Class ‘Pancake and a Performance’
Sissonville High School’s Touch of Class show choir will host a “Pancake and a Performance” event from 9 until 11 a.m. in the school’s cafeteria.
Tickets cost $5 each and include your choice of pancakes or biscuits and gravy with sausage (milk or juice included), the Touch of Class Christmas program, with special solos, several times throughout the morning, and photo ops with Santa.
• SCMS Santa Breakfast
South Charleston Middle School’s cheer team will host a pancake breakfast with Santa Claus from 9 a.m. until noon in the SCMS cafeteria at 400 Third Ave. in South Charleston. Each breakfast will cost $5.
• Clendenin Christmas Parade
The Town of Clendenin has scheduled its 2021 Christmas Parade to start at noon.
Parade lineup begins at the former Clendenin Elementary School at 11 a.m. on Maywood Avenue East.
Call 304-548-4192 for more information.
• St. Albans Christmas Historic Homes Tour:
The St. Albans Historical Society’s 28th annual Christmas Historic Homes Tour will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. throughout the downtown St. Albans area.
Six historical homes and other historical buildings will be open for the tour. There will not be a shuttle this year and participants will need to drive. A map is included with the brochure.
The tour will begin at the St. Albans Historical Society building, 404 Fourth Ave., adjacent to the C&O Depot. Tickets are available only at the St. Albans Historical Society building the night of the tour, beginning at 5 p.m.
All of the properties will feature Christmas decorations.
Tickets are $10 for adults and all students and children are admitted free. Masks are required to enter each property.
Call 304-549-4100 for further information.
• Pinch Christmas Parade
The Bill Allen Memorial Pinch Christmas Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Lineup will start at 6 p.m. at Pinch Elementary School and New Beginnings Church.
For more information about the parade or participating in it, contact Teri Beasley at 304-389-9992.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12:
• ‘Night of Carols’
River Ridge Church, 2090 Greenbrier St., Charleston, will host a “Night of Carols” from 6 until 7 p.m.
Participants should bring blankets and chairs to further enjoy the hour of caroling.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15:
• Unity Candle-Lighting Service
Unity of Kanawha Valley will have a Christmas candle-lighting service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston.
The service will be offered in person and on Zoom. Masks are required for the in-person service. To watch via Zoom, email ukvwv1@gmail.com or call 304-345-0021 to receive the Zoom link.
• ‘A Peanut Butter Christmas’
Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans will present a children’s Christmas program, “A Peanut Butter Christmas,” at 7 p.m.
Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located on U.S. 60 one mile west of W.Va. 817 (Winfield Road). For more information, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit www.fmbcwv.org.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16:
• LaBelle MLK Jr. Chorus/Metro Band Holiday Concert
The LaBelle Theater, 313 D St. in South Charleston, will host a free holiday concert at 7 p.m., featuring the Martin Luther King Jr. Chorus and the Charleston Metro Band.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16-FRIDAY, DEC. 17:
• ‘Joy to the World’
Charleston musician Bob Thompson will present his annual “Joy to the World” holiday show at the Culture Center Theater at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.
Both performances will begin at 8 p.m. and feature guest vocalist Kim Nalley and jazz violinist Christian Howes joining Thompson during the program.
Masks will be required for the entire show.
Advance tickets are $30. They will cost $35 on the day of each show.
For more information or tickets, go to wvpublic.org/joy.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18:
• Glasgow Christmas Parade/Holiday Lights Contest
The Town of Glasgow will have its Christmas parade at 7 p.m., with line-up beginning at 6 p.m. at the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department fire station.
Refreshments will be served, and children will have opportunities to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus following the parade.
The Town of Glasgow will also host its second annual Christmas Lighting Contest. Entries will be judged in categories including Best Christmas Lights Display, Best Theme and People’s Choice. The People’s Choice winner will be determined through ballots members of the public can fill out at Glasgow Town Hall or by calling 304-595-1015 (one vote per household). Trophies will be awarded in each category.
Winners will be announced on Dec. 18, with the results posted on the Town of Glasgow’s website, townofglasgow.org, and its Facebook page.
Applications for the contest are available at Glasgow Town Hall, 129 Fourth Ave., Glasgow, through 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
For more information, contact Glasgow Town Hall at 304-595-1015.
