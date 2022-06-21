After a pair of postponements necessitated by COVID-19 safety concerns, hundreds of Charleston High School alumni are expected to return home to the capital city to join their local classmates for the 2022 CHS All-Class Reunion on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6.
All-Class Reunion organizer Andy Richardson (CHS Class of 1976) is leading a cross-generation committee of alumni who are preparing the event's in-person return this summer. “It’s going to be so exciting to see local and out-of-town classmates again," Richardson said. "Many of the classes are planning Friday night events throughout the city, infusing dollars into the local restaurant and catering economy.
"Like all events that had to be canceled during the pandemic, we're excited to get together again to celebrate the unique history of Charleston High School," Richardson added. "Many of the people who graduated from Charleston High have felt it's a very special part of lives, particularly because of the 'melting pot' nature of the student body while going there.
"We're going to celebrate by remembering the food and music of those days and enjoy the memorabilia around the school. We'll be celebrating all of those aspects. We're thrilled to welcome home our fellow Mountain Lions," he said.
Friday evening events will include individual class gatherings. Several classes are combining, with the 1979 through 1989 graduates gathering at the Red Carpet Lounge on Charleston's East End.
Other individual class plans include:
• 1960-61 classes at Recovery Sports Grill
• 1968-69 classes at the law offices of David Grubb
• 1971 class at Starlings Coffee & Provisions
• 1970, 1972, 1973, and 1974 classes at Fife Street Brewing
• 1975 class at Embassy Suites
• 1976 class at Black Sheep Burrito
• 1980-1982 classes at Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille.
Classes from the 1950s will congregate at the Beni Kedem Temple at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.
The reunion dinner will take place on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, beginning at 5:30 p.m. CHS All-Class Reunion tickets are available for $60 and include dinner, beverages, dancing, and a display of CHS memorabilia. The Metro Band will perform Charleston High School songs and school majorettes and cheerleaders of the school will perform.
The menu will feature “A Taste of Charleston High,” with dishes from popular CHS student hangouts, including Shoney’s’ strawberry pie, The Anchor’s tomato pie, Sterling’s signature salad, Cagney’s Cajun chicken pasta, the Diamond Department Store’s dinner rolls, and Duchess Bakery’s chocolate brownies.
Tickets can be purchased at www.chaswvccc.com.
Hotel room blocks for the reunion have been set aside at several downtown Charleston hotels as well. Additional information and reservation forms can be accessed at events.charlestonwv.com. (Search the links at the respective homepages for the CHS All-Class Reunion.)
Richardson said Charleston High School was the flagship high school in the Capital City, where high school education can be traced to the Mercer Academy in 1818.
In 1876, the upper grades of the city’s public education Union School began being called Charleston High School, which stood at the corner of Brooks and Washington streets. The first stand-alone Charleston High School opened in 1903 at the corner of Quarrier and Brooks streets, at the current site of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
The school relocated to Quarrier and Morris streets in 1915 to a building that would become Thomas Jefferson High School. Ten years later, students began attending the three-story high school on east Washington Street, which cost $1 million and featured sandstone architectural elements, a state-of-the art auditorium, and a grand marble staircase.
The school closed in 1989 when Charleston and Stonewall Jackson high schools merged to become Capital High School on Greenbrier Street.
Notable CHS alumni include:
• Actress Jean Carson, one of the “Mount Pilot Fun Girls” who appeared on "The Andy Griffith Show"
• Novelist Eugenia Price
• Charles Peters, advisor to President John F. Kennedy and founder of The Washington Monthly magazine
• Rod Hundley and Mark Workman, the only two athletes from the same U.S. high school drafted #1 overall in the NBA
• Conchata Ferrell, the actress who played Bertha the housekeeper on the CBS sitcom "Two-and-a-Half Men"
• Butch Miles, a longtime drummer for the Count Basie Orchestra
• John Chambers, former CEO of Cisco
• Curtis Price, a high school All-American basketball player and the youngest head basketball coach in the United States. He graduated from West Virginia University, later serving as West Virginia's first Affirmative Action Officer
• Rex Repass, nationally renowned market researcher.
During its history, Charleston High School was a sports powerhouse in football, basketball, tennis, and track and field. The 1920 football team was unscored upon during its season, while outscoring opponents 398-0. Along with the teams that included Workman and Hundley, from 1966-1969, CHS’ basketball team compiled a 48-game winning streak that culminated in a 1968 state championship. From 1972 to 1974, CHS won consecutive state basketball championships and accumulated a 33-game winning streak.
In football, the 1968-1970 CHS teams went undefeated and won three consecutive state titles. The final football team was undefeated in 1988, going 13-0 in 1988 and capturing the state championship, allowing no opponent scores in the playoffs.
The Charleston High School Mountain Lion Marching Band led the 1956 inaugural parade of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Under the direction of band directors Robert G. Williams, and, later, alumnus Robert A. Leurant, the band rallied fans at football games at then-Laidley Field with its signature Ohio State University entry and script-writing of 'Lions' patterned after OSU's.
The Mountain Lion Marching Band traveled across the United States, appearing in parades such as the Rose Bowl Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as well as marching at Mardi Gras, the 1964 World’s Fair in New York, and the Hawaiian Festival of Music.