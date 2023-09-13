The submission deadline for church notices is noon the Wednesday a week prior to the next Wednesday’s publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. If applicable, please include the church’s address and contact information for readers with your submission. Announcements will also be placed online weekly at www.wvgazettemail.com/pulse.
- Bibles & Brunch: Diamond United Methodist Church presents a Bibles & Brunch series with a study on the Book of Revelation at 10 a.m. every Wednesday in the church’s fellowship hall at 300 Nancy Ave. in Diamond. Refreshments are provided at no charge. Call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668 for further information.
- Littles Program: The free Littles program for children meets from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Fridays at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrance in St. Albans. Designed for infants up to age 5 and their caregivers, Littles activities include story times, crafts, play time, and snacks. The program will not be held on Fridays when there is no school or school is on a two-hour delay. For more information, call 304-727-2241.
- Lunch & Learn: Diamond United Methodist Church’s John 21:17 Project will host a free Lunch & Learn session at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The program topic will be “Let’s Talk Home Canning!,” a general conversation with a display of some vintage and modern pressure canners, current National Center for Home Food Preservation guidelines and a look at the new steam canners. The church is located at 300 Nancy Ave. in Diamond. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/DiamondMethodistChurch or call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668.
- Youth/Adult Bible Study: Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 13, First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, will host youth and adult Bible study sessions each Monday evening. A dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m., followed by Bible study at 6:30 p.m. For additional information, phone 304-727-2241.
- Walnut Gap Revival: Walnut Gap Missionary Baptist Church, 1091 Walnut Gap Road in Charleston, will have a revival service beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Evangelist Glenn Mathews will speak, with music by the Walnut Gap church singers. For more information, phone 304-925-7430.
- Ladies’ Fellowship Day: The 12th annual Ladies’ Fellowship Day will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Sharon Church of God, 2122 Cabin Creek Road in Dry Branch. Trinity Church of God Associate Pastor Jennie Lawrence will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be provided. For more information or to RSVP, call Diana Reese at 304-206-8589 or Pansy Stout at 304-881-3440.
- Fairview UMC Luncheon: Fairview United Methodist Church, 5012 Pebble Drive in Cross Lanes, will host a free luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the church. The Rev. Janet Harman, a professional counselor, will be speaking about faith and grief as a kick-off for Fairview United Methodist Church’s new Grief Support Group. The Fairview Grief Support Group will have its first regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
- The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, during Heritage Day activities at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, 8342 Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. They will also sing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, during a revival service at Grace Freewill Baptist Church on Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston.
- Prayer in Valley Park: Teays Valley Church of God will host a Prayer in Valley Park event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the large shelter in Valley Park in Hurricane.
- Free Mexican Dinner: A free Mexican dinner will be served to the public at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, in the Belle Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall. The menu will include tacos, burritos, nachos with salsa, taco salad, black beans, assorted side dishes, Mexican cornbread, drinks, and fruit for dessert. The church is located at 306 East Ninth St. in Belle. For more information, phone the church at 304-949-2568.
- First Responders’ Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host an appreciation luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, in the church activity building on Benamatti Avenue for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees.
- Church Yard Sale: Kanawha City Baptist Church, 4500 Venable Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City, will host a yard sale and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Yard sale items will include furniture, toys, vintage goods, books, vinyl records, artwork, housewares, seasonal items, linens, and much more. Hot dogs will be available with homemade chili and slaw. Plenty of parking will be available.
- Highlawn Diamond Jubilee: Highland Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave. in St. Albans, will have a Diamond Jubilee Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24. Saturday activities will include an informal gathering in the Fellowship Hall from 4 to 6:45 p.m. with light refreshments and a Starz puppet show at 7 p.m. Sunday activities will include 9:30 a.m. Sunday school, an 11 a.m. service with the Rev. Joe Hyde speaking, a covered dish dinner after the service in the Fellowship Hall, and the Southern Draw band performing gospel music in the sanctuary at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-727-7802 or visit highlawnbaptistchurch.org.
- Mountain Heights Homecoming: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St. in South Charleston, will have a Homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, followed by dinner at 1 p.m. Jason Cobb will be the guest preacher, with singing by the Still Blessed Family.
- Jay Humphreys Trio: The Jay Humphreys Trio will sing during the 11 a.m. Homecoming service on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Rock Lake Church of God in South Charleston.
- Mt. Tabor UMC Sale: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch is booking vendors and crafters for a vendor/craft sale at the church to be held on Saturday, Oct. 7. For more information, phone 304-965-2466. If there is no answer, leave a message and your call will be returned.
- Gold City Quartet: The Gold City Quartet will sing at the 10 a.m. Homecoming Service on Sunday, Oct. 22, at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 400 North Pinch Road in Pinch.
- St. Albans Baby Pantry: The Little Blessings Baby Pantry offers free baby items to mothers in need, including diapers, formula, clothes, blankets, and more. The pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 519 Holley St. in St. Albans, next to St. Francis of Assisi School. Visit the baby pantry’s Facebook page for a list of available items.
- Gabriel Project: The Highlawn Presbyterian Church Gabriel Project, 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans, offers assistance to families of newborns to 2T. Expectant mothers need to wait until approximately four weeks before their due dates to contact the Highlawn Gabriel Project. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Parents/grandparents can request diapers, clothing, baby food, formula, and layettes for newborns. No income checks or employment questions are asked. Portable cribs and car seats are available for $15 donations. Pull onto the side of the church and call 304-727-7140 for assistance.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will distribute free diapers and wipes, as well as formula when available, on designated Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There are no income limits to receive items, but proof of the child’s existence and an I.D. for the adult getting supplies are required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the upper parking lot of CLUMC, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. Upcoming distribution dates are Sept. 22, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20.
- Sermon Series: “Can America Be Saved?” is a sermon series being preached by Pastor Randy Carter at Set Free Ministries, 638 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes, every Sunday at 10 a.m. The series is also broadcast on the CW network on the Suddenlink/Optimum channel, Dish channel #30, and Direct TV channel 30 Sundays at 8 a.m. and at Livingfaithtv.com each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.