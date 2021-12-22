Christmas Eve Worship Celebration: Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewbury St. in Charleston, will host a Christmas Eve worship celebration at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Adherence to COVID-19 guidelines is in effect. For more information, contact the church at 304-343-1873.
Buffalo Christmas Eve Service: Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in The Buffalo Historic Square, will present a Christmas Eve service at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. The service will include hymns and Holy Communion. For more information, call 304-932-3147.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans, will have a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. For more information, call 304-727-7802.
Midway Christmas Eve Service: Midway United Methodist Church will have a Christmas Eve service that will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. The church is located at 95 Sunliner Drive, along W.Va.. 62 in Midway.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church provides free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula on its regular bi-monthly schedule of the first and third Fridays through January. The pantry will be open from 10 a.m. until noon on Jan. 7 and Jan. 21. There are no income requirements, but ID for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
Gabriel Project: The Gabriel Project at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2501 Washington Ave., St. Albans, can provide needed items for infants preemie/newborn to 2T, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays. Other available items include formula, diapers/wipes, fall and winter clothing, bathing supplies and blankets. Portable cribs and car seats are available for a recommended but not required donation of $10. Park on the church’s side lot and call 304-727-7140 to request needed items. No income questions are asked. All West Virginia residents are eligible.
‘Visions of Hope’: Have you experienced a loss and need to be loved and supported as you cope with the loss? The “Visions of Hope” support group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane. Call 304-757-9110 for more information.