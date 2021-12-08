Kids’ Corner: North Hills Baptist Church in Sissonville will open its Kids’ Corner from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The ministry offers clothing, diapers, wipes, books and other miscellaneous items that have been donated to the church, in sizes newborn through 18-20 boys and girls. No adult clothing is available. The Kids’ Corner is open once a month.
Buffalo Christmas Bazaar: Buffalo Church of God will host a Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Handmade candy (chocolate-covered peanut butter balls, cherries, peppermint patties, Bavarian creme); hot dogs, beans, cornbread, a variety of homemade baked items, crafts and more will be available. Meals can be available “to go,” with limited seating for dining in. The church is located on W.Va. 62 and Church Street in Buffalo.
Live Nativity: A live, outdoor Nativity will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Walker Chapel Bible Church on Walker Ridge in Putnam County. This year’s theme is “We Believe.” For more information, call 304-633-9737. In the event of inclement weather, the live Nativity will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
Community Christmas Concert: Winfield Nazarene Church will present a community Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the church, 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield. The Winfield High School Concert Band, The Treble Makers, and the church’s worship team will perform. Light refreshments will be provided after the concert.
‘Night of Carols’: River Ridge Church, 2090 Greenbrier St., Charleston, will host a “Night of Carols” from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and warm beverages to the event.
Unity Candle-Lighting Service: Unity of Kanawha Valley will have a Christmas candle-lighting service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston. The service will be offered in person and on Zoom. Masks are required for the in-person service. To watch via Zoom, email ukvwv1@gmail.com or call 304-345-0021 to receive the Zoom link.
‘A Peanut Butter Christmas’: Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans will present a children’s Christmas program, “A Peanut Butter Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. The church is located on U.S. 60 one mile west of W.Va. 817 (Winfield Road). For more information, go to www.fmbcwv.org or phone Faith Missionary Baptist Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church provides free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula on its regular bi-monthly schedule of the first and third Fridays through January. The pantry will be open from 10 a.m. until noon on Dec. 17, Jan. 7 and Jan. 21. There are no income requirements, but ID for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
Gabriel Project: The Gabriel Project at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2501 Washington Ave., St. Albans, can provide needed items for infants preemie/newborn to 2T, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays. Other available items include formula, diapers/wipes, fall and winter clothing, bathing supplies and blankets. Portable cribs and car seats are available for a recommended but not required donation of $10. Park on the church’s side lot and call 304-727-7140 to request needed items. No income questions are asked. All West Virginia residents are eligible.
‘Visions of Hope’: Have you experienced a loss and need to be loved and supported as you cope with the loss? The “Visions of Hope” support group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane. Call 304-757-9110 for more information.