Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

norwayman
Buy Now

Frank Gourley (right) stands with Charleston resident Ray Boggs (left) and tour guide Micki in the port of Brønnøysund, the halfway point on the voyage.

 Courtesy photo

“Norway’s Winter Wonderland” will be the featured speaker’s topic at the Charleston International Club’s Friday, Oct. 21, meeting at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., on Charleston’s East End.

Frank Gourley will discuss his five-day voyage through the fjords, remote islands and mountain scenery of northern Norway.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you