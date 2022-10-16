“Norway’s Winter Wonderland” will be the featured speaker’s topic at the Charleston International Club’s Friday, Oct. 21, meeting at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., on Charleston’s East End.
Frank Gourley will discuss his five-day voyage through the fjords, remote islands and mountain scenery of northern Norway.
The meeting will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., followed by Gourley’s presentation at approximately 6:40 p.m.
“It was a coastal winter wonderland,” Gourley said. “There had been an early November snowstorm the day before we flew north from Oslo and the mountains were covered. It was a spectacular sight.”
His voyage was on a ferry that did double duty, carrying tourists and vehicles and delivering supplies to coastal communities that can be reached only by sea in winter.
Gourley marveled at the skill of the captain and crew. “We went through some pretty tight passageways in the fjords,” he said.
The East End resident and his fellow passengers disembarked at half of the 34 ports where the ship docked. The highlights included the Lofoten islands, 100 miles north of the Arctic Circle and 1,500 miles south of the North Pole; a five-mile hike around Trondheim to the northernmost cathedral in the world; and the world’s only bicycle escalator. They viewed the Northern Lights and extinct volcanoes, passed under soaring bridges and walked through historic Bergen.
Their cruise was preceded by visits in Oslo to the Vigeland Sculpture Park, the Viking Museum and the Kon-Tiki Museum.
Gourley is the former division director of engineering technology at West Virginia University Tech. He now pursues interests including woodworking, watercolor, music, raised-bed gardening, farm renovation, pickleball, photography, trains, and travel.
For more information regarding the Charleston International Club, contact David Mould at 304-400-4368 or davidhmould@gmail.com.