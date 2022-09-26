Audrey McMillion graduated this spring from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics. She is the daughter of Kent and Jenny McMillion of Kanawha City and the granddaughter of Argyle and Lona McMillion of Charleston.
n
Point Harmony Elementary School fourth grade student Hayden Vernon was chosen as a winner in this year’s SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest.
n
At the West Virginia Oil and Gas Festival in Sistersville Sept. 15-17, the George Washington High School Marching Band earned the Oil and Gas Festival Grand Champion Parade and Grand Champion Field Show awards. Lauren Taylor also received the award for Best Trumpet Solo.
n
Hurricane High School student Savannah Hawkins won the West Virginia State Girls Golf Championship this month, setting a tournament record with a score of 68.
n
Holden Briant of Charleston, a student at Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndon, Vermont, was named to the school’s spring 2022 semester dean’s list.
n
Tristan Plotkin of Winfield High School and Cameron Williams of Hurricane High School were two of four winners of engineering scholarships of $16,000 each award last month from West Virginia University.
Plotkin and Williams are members of the Putnam Area Robotics Team (PARTs), which was one of 25 teams from throughout West Virginia that participated in the recent West Virginia Robotics Extreme (WVROX) event.
To apply for the scholarship, students were prompted to write an essay on how the FIRST Robotics program has impacted their problem-solving and leadership skills, as well as how they see themselves using these skills both professionally and in their day-to-day lives.
n
Glenville State University graduate and current Board of Governors member Ann Green and her husband, Larry Green, have established the Edwin and Opal Vincent Starcher Memorial Scholarship at GSU.
The Charleston couple created the scholarship to honor Ann Green’s parents. Her father graduated from Glenville State in 1949, and her mother was an instructor at Glenville State in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
n
Overbrook Elementary School on Oakwood Road in Charleston, will obtain $3,100 toward its Overbrook Grows garden program. The funds come from the 2022-2023 Highmark Foundation School Grants and Awards Program.
The goal of the grants program is to create healthier school environments that experience positive, sustainable and lasting change through comprehensive strategies.
n
West Virginia State University junior Cedric Caschetta has been named a finalist for the 2022 Propel Center Student Impact Scholarship, a program designed to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are interested in pursuing careers in entrepreneurship, arts and entertainment, agri-tech, social justice, energy, and health.
Caschetta, a Criminology with Forensic Investigations major at WVSU from Lowell, Indiana, was among 88 HBCU students across the nation to be named a finalist for the scholarship program.
n
Putnam County Schools has announced the school system will conduct its annual screening program in the areas of hearing, vision, speech, and language.
Speech-language pathologists will screen preschool and kindergarten students in the county who have not been screened previously, are new to West Virginia schools, who have no previous documentation of screening, and who have been identified as high risk in grades one through five.
School health nurses will administer hearing and vision screenings on the following students who do not have previous screening results: new, out-of-state entrants, preschool students, and kindergarten students without documentation of vision and hearing screenings. Vision will also be screened for first grade students and hearing will be screening for fourth grade students. Vision screenings for sixth grade students will be conducted in October by the Putnam County Lions Club.
These will be screenings and not comprehensive evaluations. Further testing may be recommended to the parent or guardian.
The testing will be completed as part of the regular school day with no special scheduling necessary.
Parents who do not wish for their child to participate should notify the school’s principal.
Parents with questions can receive more information by contacting Director of Exceptional Education Sharla Griffith-Shirley at sgriffith@k12.wv.us or 304-586-0500, ext. 1111.