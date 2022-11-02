Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Clendenin, along with Clay, Sutton, and Gassaway, are the designated beneficiaries of tourism and business development outlined in the recently released Elk River Trail Towns Plan. Photo courtesy Town of Clendenin

The Braxton County Development Authority and the Elk River Trail Foundation have partnered to sponsor the development of an Elk River Trail Towns Plan.

The plan is designed to help the communities of Clendenin, Gassaway, Clay, and Sutton reap benefits from the economic development potential of the new Elk River trail system, which includes the Elk River Trail (73.3 miles of rail trail and 18 miles of rails-with-trail) running along the 102-mile Elk River Water Trail.

