The Braxton County Development Authority and the Elk River Trail Foundation have partnered to sponsor the development of an Elk River Trail Towns Plan.
The plan is designed to help the communities of Clendenin, Gassaway, Clay, and Sutton reap benefits from the economic development potential of the new Elk River trail system, which includes the Elk River Trail (73.3 miles of rail trail and 18 miles of rails-with-trail) running along the 102-mile Elk River Water Trail.
Downstream Strategies of Morgantown prepared the plan to ready the Elk River Trail Towns for the future, outlining specific recommendations and investments to maximize the social and economic opportunities presented by the trail system. These strategic investments will enable the trail towns to attract hikers, cyclists, anglers, boaters, and equestrians to the region and help to promote a recreation and tourism-based segment of their economies.
“We are excited about having a comprehensive plan to realize the amazing possibilities presented by the Elk River Trail and the Elk River Water Trail," Elk River Trail Foundation President Ken Tawney said in a release announcing the plan on Nov. 1. “We are committed to continue working through our Elk River Trail Foundation and its Trail Town Committee to implement the recommendations to foster a recreation and tourism-based economy in and around our Trail Towns."
The Elk River Foundation has already begun seeking funding to implement the plan’s recommendations, Tawney said. "We thank everyone who participated in the numerous town meetings and our volunteers who have spent significant time bringing this phase to fruition,” the Big Chimney resident said.
According to the release, an estimated 265 million Americans, or 80% of the population, participated in outdoor recreation during the pandemic, 87 million of them for the first time. A study determined the Elk River Trail Towns could reasonably attract 150,000 visitors per year on average and could see $250 million in new sales activity over the next 15 years. The report also estimates that spending in Clendenin, Sutton, Gassaway, and Clay may result in more than $390 million in regional economic activity, supporting 195 full-time and part-time jobs across different sectors of the economy.
The plan recommends various projects, including the development of more water access points around towns, wayfinding signage to and from the trail system, and building improvements in each community, among others. While the implementation expenditures carry a significant price tag over 10 years, the economic impact for the region and these four trail towns is far more substantial, the release states.
Recently, the Town of Clendenin made an initial investment to pave a 1-mile section of the rail trail through town, with plans to have another 1.2-mile section paved.
Advantage Valley will help facilitate the implementation of the Towns Plan with its FASTER WV entrepreneurship program that assists new owners in new business development in and around the four Trails Towns. The program will present local workshops, offer free business coaching to individuals as they consider and start opening businesses to support the tourism industry and trail development, and provide access to capital for new start-ups.
The FASTER WV Program (an acronym standing for Fostering Advantages for Start Ups & Entrepreneurial Resurgence in West Virginia) identifies, encourages, and supports small business start-up and growth through coaching, businesses classes, access to capital, and other resources.
Since its inception, the FASTER WV program has served more than 376 clients with nearly 3,300 hours of coaching. A total of 52 new businesses have been created, 66 businesses have been improved, $181,000 in loans have been made, and $575,960 has been leveraged in additional private investment.
“With the advent of remote work, people can live and work anywhere,” Advantage Valley Executive Director Terrell Ellis said in the release. “The Elk River Rail and Water Trails are great assets to the quality of life in our region. The trail town plan provides a roadmap of improvements for the communities along the trail system that will make them more attractive as a place to not only recreate, but to live as well.
"With anticipated visitation growing to 150,000 per year over time, we are excited to leverage the resources of the FASTER WV program to support new and expanding businesses that will be needed to serve these trail users. The future is very bright for the outdoor recreation economy,” Ellis said.
Along with Tawney and Ellis, Trail Towns Planning Committee members include Ami Cook, Clay County; Andrew Smith, Braxton County; Beth Atkins, Town of Sutton; Beverly Flores, Town of Clendenin; Jessica Gamponia Wright, Town of Clendenin; David Knight, Town of Clendenin; Dot Gioulis, Town of Sutton; Erika Kearns, Town of Clendenin; Jeff Skidmore, Town of Gassaway; Kevin Carpenter, Town of Sutton; Lori Dittman, Town of Gassaway; Lois Cole, Town of Gassaway; Melody Bevins, Clay County; Mitch DeBoard, Clay County; Susan McGowan, Town of Sutton; and Tracy Wayne, Clay County.
The Elk River Trail Towns Plan can be viewed in its entirety at braxtoncountywv.com.
To learn more about Advantage Valley's FASTER WV program, visit advantagevalley.com or call Marjorie Cooke at 304-541-9657.