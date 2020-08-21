When a new Clendenin area restaurant opens for business (tentatively on Sept. 22), its customers will have some uncustomary ways to cover their breakfast, lunch or dinner tabs.
Notably, The Trail Kitchen's menus will not feature meal prices on them; the eatery will operate on a “pay-what-you-can” business model. That means each diner can choose to pay what he or she can afford, what he or she feels the meal was worth to them, or "pay it forward" with something more to support another Trail Kitchen customer who might require some financial assistance.
Those who want to pay with cash can do so anonymously through an envelope and dropbox system near the pickup window. Credit cards will also be accepted as well; only The Trail Kitchen cashier will know how much was paid.
Husband and wife Scott and Jeannie Marker are opening their venture with the unconventional payment plan model as a way to help others in the community. As they noted on their Facebook page, "Sometimes God whispers and idea in your ear that challenges your way of thinking. We did not do this lightly or on whim. Much thought and prayer went into this decision. Someone who can't afford a meal, gets a meal while keeping their pride and dignity intact. Someone who can afford a meal gets a great meal and pays what it's worth to them. It gives those who can pay a little extra the opportunity to 'pay it forward' to someone who is quietly suffering."
The Markers also see the business model as a positive, proactive response to pervasive fear and frustration during the current climate of the coronavirus pandemic, political divisiveness and economic uncertainty.
Moreover, they hope The Trail Kitchen appeals to newcomers in search of new cuisine. "We definitely get a lot of trail riders in this area," Scott said, "and people who love West Virginia and who want to go check out something unique -- those little surprises tucked away for people who want to experience something different. I think it's going to create an interesting atmosphere."
The couple has constructed a commercial kitchen as part of a massive renovation over the past several months to launch The Trail Kitchen, and, while they believe staunchly there's more to life than money, "we still have to pay bills, buy food, maintain the restaurant equipment and stay compliant with the Health Department. This is our preferred business model. If, for some reason, we are unable to continue operations in this manner, we will adjust our pricing plan, but only if the original plan proves to be unsustainable," the couple stated on Facebook.
"We really want this to work," Scott said. "We've gotten overwhelming response from people and feedback from Facebook is on the positive side. Some people may say, 'It will work' or 'It won't work,' but I have faith it will. I really do think there are more good people who are quiet and keep to themselves, and they outnumber those who take advantage. We really want to see it work.
"We're not foolish people. We have faith in people. There are way more good people out there with good intentions and good hearts and good consciences that far outweigh the bad. We want to give them an opportunity to show it. I think it's going to create an atmosphere people will enjoy," he added.
The Trail Kitchen specialties of the house already being touted are the Trail Cheesy Burgers and the spicy Muck Plate.
"The Muck Plate is very, very different," Jeannie explained. "It's incredibly addictive food -- my secret, secret, double-secret spicy meat sauce over home fries and macaroni salad and two Cheesy Burgers and some onions. You just throw all that together, put the sauce over it and it's amazing." (The Muck Burger, lavished with her ultra-secret sauce, and a Muck Plate Jr. for smaller appetites will also be on the menu, she added.)
Other Trail Kitchen menu items will include pizza, Asian noodles, homemade bread, cooked-in-a-cast-iron-skillet biscuits (with or without gravy), handmade ice cream and lemonade, and coffee. Vegan meals will also be available. "We want to give them choices," Jeannie said.
At the outset of service, The Trail Kitchen will focus on providing take-out orders, while some outdoor deck seating will be open, to comply with ongoing social distancing guidelines.
The Markers moved to their 26-acre Clay County farm near Clendenin nine years ago from Washington, D.C., with a desire to open their own rustic restaurant someday. That day is drawing nearer, with construction of The Trail Kitchen getting underway last February, drawing upon Scott's experience in the construction industry.
The Markers are originally from the Rochester-Buffalo, New York area, and Scott served his last tour of duty with the Marine Corps in the metropolitan D.C. area.
"We had friends who lived out here, and they mentioned there was some property for sale," Scott said. "We were very interested. We wanted to live a simple life in the mountains and find a place where we could settle in for the rest of our lives, basically. We just fell in love with it."
They kept working on their house over the years, while Scott ran his own construction company. "We'd been wanting to do a restaurant/general store-type thing. Jeannie has extensive experience in restaurant management; she's been a server or a manager her entire life. She has that background," he said.
"Even though we're remote," he said, "we still thought it would be a great place for a restaurant and maybe even a general store -- something you don't see anymore."
Scott said they kept that goal in mind over time, making plans and purchasing equipment incrementally. And then came COVID-19.
"When this pandemic hit, we ended up closing the construction company and my business partner moved to North Carolina," he said. "We had a bunch of materials and equipment, so we decided it's time to go for it and push through."
According to The Trail Kitchen's Facebook page, the new restaurant is going to operate on five core values: faith in God, hard work, quality products, service to others and strong community.
"Our tagline is 'West Virginian By Choice,'" Scott said.
The Trail Kitchen is located at 1194 Cold Springs Road, Clendenin. For directions, more information and updates on their opening, visit their Facebook page or call 304-548-6567.