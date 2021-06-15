The Clendenin Homecoming Festival will return to the Elk River town this weekend after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
The festival’s carnival attractions, by way of Gambill Amusements, get underway beforehand on Wednesday, June 16. Located in the former Smith’s Foodfair lot in Clendenin, the carnival will operate through Saturday, June 19. Tickets can be purchased in advance at GambillAmusements.com, offering $5 discounts.
The carnival will be open from 6 until 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and 1 to 6 p.m. and 6 until 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Homecoming Festival Royalty
The 2021 Clendenin Homecoming Festival Court was chosen via a virtual pageant last month. West Virginia State University student Tiffani Crouch of Elkview is the Homecoming Queen. Mrs. Homecoming Queen is Kiley Lanham of Hurricane, the Teen Queen is Magnolia High School student Faith Yoho of New Martinsville and the Junior Teen Queen is Mallory Braenovich of Charleston, a student at Herbert Hoover High School.
Schedule of Events
The Clendenin Homecoming Festival schedule is as follows:
Friday, June 18
9 a.m.: Craft/Food Vendor Set-Up in the parking lot behind Crown Catering
4 p.m.: Welcome by Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers, concert stage, Main Street
4-6 p.m.: Spirit of Clendenin Award Presentation, concert stage, Main Street
4-6 p.m.: Ms. Clendenin Cardinal Presentation, concert stage, Main Street
4-6 p.m.: Clendenin Homecoming Festival Royalty Coronation, concert stage, Main Street
6-11 p.m.: Carnival open
6 p.m.: Adam Calvert Concert, concert stage, Main Street.
Saturday, June 19
9 a.m.: Craft/Food Vendor Sales and Demonstrations open, parking lot behind Crown Catering
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: United Methodist Church Annual Car Show, Clendenin United Methodist Church parking lot
11 a.m.-noon: Parade Lineup, former Clendenin Elementary School. The parade will travel on Maywood Avenue from the former Clendenin Elementary to Poca Valley Bank.
Noon-1 p.m.: Clendenin Homecoming Festival Grand Parade
1-6 p.m., 6-11 p.m.: Carnival open
4 p.m.: Welcome by Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers, concert stage, Main Street
4 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem, concert stage, Main Street
4 p.m.: West Virginia’s 158th Birthday Recognition, Singing of “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” concert stage, Main Street
4:30 p.m.: Bobby Rucker as Elvis Concert, concert stage, Main Street
6 p.m.: Thomas Gabriel Concert, concert stage, Main Street.
Sunday, June 20
1 p.m.: Church in the Street, Welcome and Prayer, concert stage, Main Street
2:30 p.m.: Michael Combs Gospel Music Concert, concert stage, Main Street.
For concert reservations and ticket purchases, including multiple-concert packages and VIP seating, contact Midge Forwood at 304-206-5130. Payment can be made at the Clendenin Homecoming Festival information tent, which will be located on Main Street during this weekend’s festival.
For additional information and updates, go to clendeninhomecomingfestival.com or visit the festival’s page on Facebook.