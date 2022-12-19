Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new kiosk in Clendenin was scheduled for Dec. 17. Courtesy photo

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was part of the scheduled grand opening activities on Dec. 17 for the Kanawha County Public Library’s 24-hour, seven-day-a-week library kiosk in Clendenin.

The Clendenin kiosk serves a library “vending machine” which will permit patrons to access library materials 24 hours a day seven days a week. The kiosk can hold as many as 340 items, including books, audiobooks, and DVDs, which can be obtained with a KCPL library card. Along with checking out library materials, patrons can access Wi-Fi and return materials at the kiosk.

