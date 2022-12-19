A ribbon-cutting ceremony was part of the scheduled grand opening activities on Dec. 17 for the Kanawha County Public Library’s 24-hour, seven-day-a-week library kiosk in Clendenin.
The Clendenin kiosk serves a library “vending machine” which will permit patrons to access library materials 24 hours a day seven days a week. The kiosk can hold as many as 340 items, including books, audiobooks, and DVDs, which can be obtained with a KCPL library card. Along with checking out library materials, patrons can access Wi-Fi and return materials at the kiosk.
“The Clendenin kiosk will operate in conjunction with the existing branch library to enhance library service to Clendenin residents,” KCPL Director Erika Connelly said in a release. “We are excited and proud to bring this innovative service to eastern Kanawha County.”
The kiosk project started with the demolition of the old library building in August 2021. Construction concluded with the installation of the kiosk this fall.
The kiosk is the second of its kind in West Virginia and was designed by EnvisionWare, a company which specializes in providing self-service products to libraries across the country.
The kiosk is located on the site of the former Clendenin Branch Library on Cardinal Street, which was destroyed in the 2016 floods.
The current branch library operates in the former Clendenin Middle School building on Koontz Avenue in Clendenin.