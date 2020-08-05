During these recent, sweltering Dog Days of Summer, you and your family might consider getting Frostbite.
That’s “Frostbite” with a capital “F,” as in Frostbite Dairy Bar in Clendenin.
Husband and wife Ronald and Jeanne Evans own and operate the ice cream emporium and comfort food eatery at 1 Cobb Ave.
“We opened after the flood, when we realized that the Dairy Queen in Clendenin wasn’t coming back,” Jeanne Evans said last week. “We wanted to do something for the town and the people and the kids. In high school, I’d worked at the Tastee Freez in Clendenin, and I’d always wanted to do something like that. When we had the opportunity, we bought the property and built the building.”
At this time of year, the Frostbite ice cream selection is an unqualified customer magnet. Ice cream cones can be filled from a variety of flavors, with dipped cones available in chocolate, blue raspberry and butterscotch.
Floats and banana splits are also alluring, ice cream-laden choices. Milkshake and sundae flavors to savor include stalwarts such as chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, along with butterscotch, caramel, peanut butter, raspberry, pineapple, hot fudge, banana and cherry flavors. Peanut butter, fruit and Peanut Bash parfaits are there to tempt taste buds, as are Frostbite’s topping roster: Oreo, Snickers, Reese’s Pieces, StrawBanana, M&M (plain or peanut), Nerds, Twix, Choco-Cherry or Choco-Strawberry, Cotton Candy, York Peppermint Patty, S’mores, Kit-Kat, Brownie Bite, Tropical Delight, Butterfinger, Strawberry Cheesecake and Cookie Dough.
“We started with some traditional flavors,” Jeanne said, “and our employees and our customers sometimes suggest flavors. If something is doable, we’ll take it into consideration. Sometimes it’s just a seasonal thing, sometimes it’s a trial run and sometimes they stay on the menu.”
There is also a wide assortment of food items for snacks and meals, all made to order. Frostbite Dairy Bar’s all-beef, homemade hot dogs can be appointed with additions of chili, slaw, mustard and onions. Containing fresh meat sourced from a local farm, hamburgers, cheeseburgers and the double burger are on the sandwich menu, along with crispy or grilled chicken, ham and cheese, hot bologna, Philly steak, fish, BBQ and BLT options. Chicken strips or chicken nuggets are available, too.
For smaller (and perhaps more persnickety) appetites, Frostbite Dairy Bar’s kids’ menu includes corn dogs, mac and cheese dishes, grilled cheese sandwiches and the Applesauce Squeeze.
Salads are available. (Soups and chili are, as well, during cooler seasons of the year.)
Frostbite Dairy Bar side dishes include the likes of French fries, onion rings and onion petals, potato chips, cauliflower, mushrooms, broccoli and cheese, hush puppies, fried pickles, cheese sticks and loaded bacon and cheese fries.
Owing to COVID-19, special requirements are underway for the time being at the dairy bar. Walk-up and take-out orders are always welcome and encouraged. Picnic tables, with umbrella coverings for shade, have been placed on site for customer dining, although those sitting at individual tables must be members of the same household, according to a health department requirement.
“We’re all wearing masks and observing social distancing inside,” Jeanne said. “For the outside, we’ve set it up to walk one way to the order window and exit the opposite way so there’s only one-way traffic.”
After placing their orders, customers will have them delivered to their outside tables or their cars by Frostbite staff members.
“Our customers have given us great support during this. They’ve been patient with us,” Jeanne said.
Frostbite Dairy Bar’s operating hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. The dairy bar is closed on Sundays.
For more information, call Frostbite Dairy Bar at 304-548-7413.