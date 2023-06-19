Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

lucky7

As a joint celebration of the upcoming Independence Day holiday and to mark the seventh anniversary of the rebuilding and renewal of the town following the devastation of the 2016 Elk River floods, a Lucky 7 Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 24, along Main Street in Clendenin.

Registration will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the town gazebo for the 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk through the streets of downtown Clendenin and along segments of the Elk River Trail.

