As a joint celebration of the upcoming Independence Day holiday and to mark the seventh anniversary of the rebuilding and renewal of the town following the devastation of the 2016 Elk River floods, a Lucky 7 Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 24, along Main Street in Clendenin.
Registration will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the town gazebo for the 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk through the streets of downtown Clendenin and along segments of the Elk River Trail.
At 10 a.m., a presentation of flags and an invocation will be performed. During the day, activities will include inflatables and other children’s attractions, food and craft vendors, a corn hole competition, chalk art, board games, bubbles, face painting, a karaoke competition, and more.
Elk River Boutique will present its second fashion show on the Harper Stage. Those interested in modeling in the fashion show can learn more by visiting the Elk River Boutique at 3 Main St. in Clendenin or calling Lisa at 304-549-8778.
The Esquires will perform in concert at the Harper Stage at 7 p.m. as well.
The celebration will end with a literal bang (several, in fact) during a fireworks show.
“It’s been seven years since the flood, we’re still working hard on the town and we’ve made some progress,” recently re-elected Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers said last week in a telephone interview. “Even in the Bible, it talks about the Lucky 7, so we’re celebrating. We want people to see what we’ve accomplished since them. It’s not to brag, but we’ve been able to clean up a lot and continue to do that. We have the Harper Stage now. We’re doing a lot — the Rails to Trails and kayaking. We’re working hard to make Clendenin even better than before the flood. With our new schools, people are inquiring about moving here and buying property here, and we’re excited about that.
“We also want to celebrate the Fourth of July early,” Summers said, “because Charleston has such a big Fourth of July celebration that a lot of people in the area go to see that.
“This Lucky 7 Celebration is just a celebration of how far we’ve come since the flood. I just want people to come by the community and see what we have to offer. A lot of people came to help us clean up the muck after the flood. Now they can walk down Main Street and see what we’ve done. There’ll be laughter, games for the kids, a cornhole competition, and fireworks. I just want people to visit, to see one another — kind of like a reunion,” Summers said.