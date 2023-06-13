Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Light Opera Guild has announced the cast members for its summer production of the '50s-era musical "Grease."

Cast members include Lori Conn as Sandy, Isaiah Canterbury as Danny, Jacob Fleck as Kenickie, Kayla Jackson as Rizzo, Taylor Shaw as Frenchie, Timmy Walker as Roger, Maddi Simons as Marty, Isaac Cobb as Doody, Jackson Johnson as Sonny, Mallory Szerokman as Jan, Karis Sutherland as Patty, John King as Eugene, Reba Burgess as Miss Lynch, Quincy Smith as Vince Fontaine, Cameron Vance as Teen Angel, Austin Thomas as Johnny Casino, and Emma Nelson as Cha Cha. Elaina Smith, Bethany Garris and Lavania LeMasters will portray Pink Ladies. Adrian Legg and Cooper Lindsay have been cast as Burger Palace Boys, and Marie McComas and Bella Lucas are singers/dancers in the production.

