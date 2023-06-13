The Charleston Light Opera Guild has announced the cast members for its summer production of the '50s-era musical "Grease."
Cast members include Lori Conn as Sandy, Isaiah Canterbury as Danny, Jacob Fleck as Kenickie, Kayla Jackson as Rizzo, Taylor Shaw as Frenchie, Timmy Walker as Roger, Maddi Simons as Marty, Isaac Cobb as Doody, Jackson Johnson as Sonny, Mallory Szerokman as Jan, Karis Sutherland as Patty, John King as Eugene, Reba Burgess as Miss Lynch, Quincy Smith as Vince Fontaine, Cameron Vance as Teen Angel, Austin Thomas as Johnny Casino, and Emma Nelson as Cha Cha. Elaina Smith, Bethany Garris and Lavania LeMasters will portray Pink Ladies. Adrian Legg and Cooper Lindsay have been cast as Burger Palace Boys, and Marie McComas and Bella Lucas are singers/dancers in the production.
"Grease" will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6. Tickets and more information are available at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Additionally, the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans has announced the cast for its two-weekend August stage production of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew."
Cast members include Rob James as Petruchio, Erin Carico as Katherine, Lucien Sammons as Lucentio, Mary Margaret Clouse as Bianca, Katherine Kennedy as Hortensio, Susanna Morris as Tranio, Dan Reed as Baptista, Nessa Holliday as Grumio, Alexis Miller as Biondello, Jim-Bob Williams as Gremio, Loren Allen as Christopher Sly, Jennifer Anderson as Schoolmaster, Christin Wesley as Vincentio, Tara Dodson as Widow, and Jilli Arthur as Tailor.
"The Taming of the Shrew" will be presented at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, Aug. 11-13 and Aug. 18-20. Tickets and more information are available at albanartscenter.com or by calling 304-721-8896.