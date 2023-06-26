Two area theater groups have picked their players for a pair of upcoming summer productions, while auditions are also scheduled in July and August for a pair of children's stage shows coming later this summer and early fall.
The Charleston Light Opera Guild has announced the cast members for its stage run of the 1950s-era musical "Grease."
"Grease" cast members include Lori Conn as Sandy, Isaiah Canterbury as Danny, Jacob Fleck as Kenickie, Kayla Jackson as Rizzo, Taylor Shaw as Frenchie, Timmy Walker as Roger, Madison Simons as Marty, Isaac Cobb as Doody, Jackson Johnson as Sonny, Mallory Szerokman as Jan, Karis Sutherland as Patty, John King as Eugene, Reba Burgess as Miss Lynch, Quincy Smith as Vince Fontaine, Cameron Vance as Teen Angel, Austin Thomas as Johnny Casino, and Emma Nelson as Cha Cha. Elaina Smith, Bethany Garris and Lavania LeMasters will portray Pink Ladies. Adrian Legg and Cooper Lindsay have been cast as Burger Palace Boys, and Marie McComas and Bella Lucas are singers/dancers in the production.
"Grease" will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6. Tickets and more information are available at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Additionally, the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans has announced the cast for its two-weekend August stage production of Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew."
Cast members include Rob James as Petruchio, Erin Carico as Katherine, Lucien Sammons as Lucentio, Mary Margaret Clouse as Bianca, Katherine Kennedy as Hortensio, Susanna Morris as Tranio, Dan Reed as Baptista, Nessa Holliday as Grumio, Alexis Miller as Biondello, Jim-Bob Williams as Gremio, Loren Allen as Christopher Sly, Jennifer Anderson as Schoolmaster, Christin Wesley as Vincentio, Tara Dodson as Widow, and Jilli Arthur as Tailor.
"The Taming of the Shrew" will be presented at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, Aug. 11-13 and Aug. 18-20. Tickets and more information are available at albanartscenter.com or by calling 304-721-8896.
The Alban will also host auditions in mid-July for its September production of "Mary Poppins Jr." in St. Albans.
Open to actors ages 6 to 18, "Mary Poppins Jr." auditions will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Alban Arts Center.
Audition forms to provide information and reserve time slots must be submitted. Forms can be downloaded from forms.gle/h87X3gvyHgCHTypg7. Those auditioning need only to sign up for one day of auditions. Actors auditioning will need to prepare a short song selection, 60 seconds or less, and bring accompaniment or a backing track to sing along with. Actors will also be taught a short dance number and then perform it for the choreography section of the audition. Monologues are not required, as actors will be given selections from the script to perform with other actors who are auditioning.
For more information, contact director Adam Bryan at albanarts@gmail.com.
"Mary Poppins Jr." will be presented Sept. 8-10 and 15-17, with school shows scheduled for Sept. 7 and Sept. 14.
Also, the Children's Theatre of Charleston will have its auditions for "Disney's Aladdin Jr."
"Aladdin Jr." auditions will be held from 6 until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1. Tryouts are open to actors ages 8 to 18. To register for an audition or find out more, visit ctoc.org.
"Aladdin Jr." will be presented Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston.