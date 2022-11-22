The Charleston Light Opera Guild has revealed its line-up of musical performances for 2023.
The first stage offering by the West Side-based troupe will be "Kinky Boots," to be presented at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Theater on April 21-23 and April 28-30.
"Kinky Boots" is a musical with music and lyrics by pop-icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
Auditions will take place at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 (singing), Jan. 24 (reading) and Jan. 25 (dancing), with possible callbacks on Jan. 26.
The second production of the season will be "Little Shop of Horrors," to be presented at the CLOG theater during FestivALL Charleston on June 9-11 and 16-18.
Based on the 1960 Roger Corman movie, the musical "Little Shop of Horrors," with music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, tells the story of Seymour Krelhourn, a meek floral assistant who makes a Faustian pact with a tiny plant in order to win the girl he loves.
"Little Shop of Horrors" singing and reading auditions are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 28 and March 30 at the CLOG's West Side theater.
"Grease" will be staged at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6. Set in the 1950s, the musical has a book and score by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey with additional songs by Barry Gibb, John Farrar, Louis St. Louis, and Scott Simon. It premiered on Broadway in 1972 and was made into a 1978 motion picture starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
Auditions for "Grease" will also be held at the CLOG theater. Singing and reading auditions will take place beginning at 7:30 p.m. May 22 or 10 a.m. May 27. Auditions for dancers are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 25.
The final show of the 2023 season will be "Cinderella," to be presented at the Clay Center Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5. A co-production of CLOG and the Clay Center, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is based on the adaptation created for Broadway in 2013.
"Cinderella" auditions at the CLOG theater are scheduled for Aug. 21 (singing), Aug. 22 (reading) and Aug. 23 (dancing), all starting at 7 p.m.