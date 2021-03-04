Via a Facebook Live press conference on March 4, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined Charleston Light Opera Guild Board President Eric B. Hudnall and Artistic Director Nina Denton Pasinetti to announce the planned return to live stage performances by the West Side-based musical theatre group.
CLOG will present "Putting It Together," a Stephen Sondheim revue, for eight performances June 17 through June 20 and June 24 through June 27. Each performance will take place outdoors at the new Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Seating will be limited for each performance.
The five-cast production is set at an all-night home party following a black-tie event and features songs from 13 of Sondheim's musicals, including "Sunday in the Park with George," "Merrily We Roll Along," "Follies," "Into the Woods," "A Little Night Music," "Company," "Sweeney Todd," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," among others.
Auditions are scheduled for Monday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 23, from 7 to 10:15 p.m. each evening at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. To maintain social distancing and other safety protocols, those trying out must pre-register on the Guild website to reserve a 15-minute audition slot. Only those pre-registered will be permitted to audition; no walk-ins will be allowed.
Those auditioning should plan on arriving 15 minutes prior to their designated audition time slot, wear a mask, and be prepared for temperature checks at the door. They should remain in their vehicles until notified by phone/text to enter the building. The audition entrance will be the front door on Tennessee Avenue and audition exit will be the stage door on Roane Street.
Auditions will consist of singing a prepared selection and a short acting exercise. Pasinetti, who will direct the production, along with David Patrick, the show's musical director, request auditioners sing a prepared selection from any Sondheim musical and bring a copy of the music for the accompanist.
If callbacks are needed, they will take place on Thursday, March 25.
Available "Putting It Together" roles and descriptions include:
• MAN 1: Party host. Rich. Hard-working. Pompous. Big brother type to Man 2. Outwardly perfect. Emotionally absent and tired of his equally absent wife. 40s-50s age. Vocal range (F3-F5).
• WOMAN 1: Party hostess. Rich. Outwardly happy and truthfully miserable with her marriage. Regal and proper, yet shallow and depressed. Yearns to be a mother. 40s-50s age. Vocal range (D3-G5).
• MAN 2: Not as confident as Man 1 with whom he possesses a younger brother-type relationship. Cerebral and calculated with charm. Enjoys being a bachelor but may want to be married someday. 25-35 age. Vocal range (G3-A5).
• WOMAN 2: A maid who eventually becomes a party guest. Winsome and sexy with good movement skills. She routinely acts out because of her loneliness. 20s-30s age. Vocal range (F3-G5).
• MAN 3: The uninvited party guest. Awkwardly honest with people he doesn't know and serves lots of unwarranted commentary. Kooky and mischievous. 30s-45 age. Vocal range (G3-F5).
CLOG's last live performances were for "The Sound of Music" in January 2020. The following show, "Memphis," was shut down during rehearsals last March because of COVID-19 concerns.
For more information, including full audition details and forms, tickets, and social distancing protocols, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.