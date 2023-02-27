Performers have been cast for the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s April performances of “Kinky Boots,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical written by Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein.
Among the CLOG “Kinky Boots” cast members are:
Charlie Price: Jacob Fleck
Lola/Simon: Cedrick Farmer
Lauren: Kayla Jackson
Nicola: Dwedee Kobbah
Pat: Lindsey Duvall
Trish: Elaina Smith
Don: Eric B. Hudnall
George: Tim Whitener
Harry/Worker: Will Manahan
Richard Bailey/Worker: Jackson Johnson
The Angels: Ted Brightwell, Scott Jarrell, Dylan Carpenter, Mark Worlledge, T.M. Pilato, and H. Allen
Mr. Price: Marc D. Golden
Simon, Sr./Worker: Quincy Smith
Factory Workers/Club Patrons: Andrew Lee Adkins, Olivia Akins, Daina K. Berry, Hope Griffith, Katie Marberry, Frankie Marrs, Jonathan Raines, Taylor Shaw, Mallory Szerokman, and Brittany Westfall.
“Kinky Boots” will be presented at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theater on April 21-23 and April 28-30. For tickets or additional information, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Additionally, the Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct auditions for its FestivALL production of “Little Shop of Horrors” later this month. Singing/reading auditions are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and Thursday, March 30, at its theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston.
Those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection and bring sheet music for the accompanist, if the selected number is not from the show. Scripts for reading will be provided.
Available roles for “Little Shop of Horrors” include:
Seymour Krelborn: male, stage age 20-30s; tenor-baritone (A2-G4); nerdish, clumsy, and lowly male flower shop worker with a crush on his co-worker, Audrey; actor/singer with comedic timing
Audrey: female; stage age 20-30s; soprano (G#3-D5); sweet and attractive with a self-destructive relationship with boyfriend Orin; actor/singer.
Mr. Mushnik: male; stage age 50s-70; baritone (G2-F4); seasoned owner of the flower shop and Seymour’s boss; actor/singer with strong comedic timing.
Orin Scrivello: male; stage age 30-40s; vocal range G2-G4; egotistical dentist with a passion for leather and has sadistic tendencies; Audrey’s abusive boyfriend; actor assumes several other small roles.
Ronette, Crystal, Chiffon: female vocalists with ranges from Ab3-F5; stage ages 20-40; originated as black hip gals who go from street urchins to a glamorized Motown-style trio.
Audrey II/The Plant: male, off-stage vocalist with a funky rhythm and blues-style voice.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed June 9-11 and June 16-18 at the CLOG’s West Side theater.
For more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.