Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

kinkyrehearsal
Buy Now

Led by Music Director David Patrick (standing), cast members of the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s upcoming stage production of “Kinky Boots” rehearse at the CLOG theater on the West Side.

 Courtesy photo

Performers have been cast for the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s April performances of “Kinky Boots,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical written by Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein.

Among the CLOG “Kinky Boots” cast members are:

Stories you might like

— Staff reports

Tags

Recommended for you